Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the Sri Balmukund group while assigning the ratings. The five companies rated 'Fitch BB+(ind)' are Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Ltd (SBPPL), Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd (AIPL), Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Ltd(JASPL), Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Tel-Fab), and Mahavir Ore and Sponge Private Limited (MOSPL). The remaining company, which is rated 'Fitch BB(ind)', is M/s Agarwalas.

The ratings reflect strong inter-linkages among the companies in Sri Balmukund group by way of common Directors, cross shareholdings, inter-group funding and the same line of business. The ratings also reflect the group's reasonable credit profile as reflected in its net financial leverage of 5x, and interest coverage of 1.5x-1.6x for FY10-FY11. The ratings further reflect its moderate consolidated EBITDA margin of 2.4%-2.5% and the high share of revenues in low-margin trading operations (70%).

Ratings for M/s Agarwalas are further constrained on account of corporate governance issues due to the partnership nature of the organisation.

The ratings may benefit from improvement in revenues along with stable margin and interest coverage above 1.75x on a sustained basis for the group. Conversely, deterioration in EBITDA and/or interest coverage to below 1.25x on a sustained basis for the group will be negative for the ratings.

Sri Balmukund Group is based in eastern India. It is involved in trading of plastic granules and has a limited presence in iron and steel, as well as in manufacturing plastic sacks and packaging materials. Over the past decade the group has expanded to various states of eastern India, such as Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Orissa.

Sri Balmukund's group bank facilities are rated as follows:

SBPPL:

- INR367m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

AIPL:

- INR25m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR203.8m non-fund based limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

JASPL:

- INR160m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund based limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

Tel-Fab:

- INR23m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR35.2m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

MOSPL:

- INR48.9m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

M/s Agarwalas:

- INR138m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR21.4m non-fund based limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'