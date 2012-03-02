CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price rise boosts energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 02 -
Overview
-- Finland-based mobile telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia Corp. faces continuing challenges in defending its smartphone market share.
-- We expect a further weakening of the operating margin in the company's Devices & Services division in 2012 compared with 2011.
-- We are revising our business risk assessment of the company to "fair" from "satisfactory".
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Nokia to 'BBB-'from 'BBB' and our short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the possibility of a further downgrade in the next two years if the company's margins remain in the low-to-mid single digit range or the net balance sheet cash position decreases to EUR2 billion from EUR5.6 billion at the end of 2011.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Finland-based mobile telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and its short-term corporate credit rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. The outlook is negative.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
Feb 23 Newly promoted to CEO at Nissan Motor , Hiroto Saikawa will bring a gruff, tough, no-nonsense approach to leading Japan's second-biggest car maker at a time of rapid technological change in the industry.
Feb 23 A collaboration between Google's research unit and a Dutch institute on Thursday cracked a widely used cryptographic technology that has been one of the key building blocks of internet security.