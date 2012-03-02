(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Bhumya Pvt Limited (BPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. Its INR20m term loan and INR275m cash credit limit have also been assigned a rating of 'Fitch D(ind)', respectively.

The ratings reflect BPL's default in the payment of its term loan interest and the over utilisation of its cash credit limit every month for the last five months. BPL was late in paying the term loan interest in January 2012 by five days.

Timely repayments of its term liabilities and interest obligations for two consecutive quarters would lead to a rating upgrade.

BPL is part of the Ambootia Group sponsored by Sanjay Bansal, the pioneer of biodynamic agriculture in India. It started tea trading operations since September 2010. For the nine months ended December 2011 the company achieved sales of INR1,487.3m on trading volumes of 12.6 million kg of tea, up from INR252.1m a year ago.