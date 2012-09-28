Rationale

We equalize the long-term rating on MegaFon Finance with the long-term rating on MegaFon, reflecting on our view of an almost certain likelihood that the parent would provide financial support to its subsidiary, if needed. We base our view on the following:

-- The finance subsidiary is 100% owned by MegaFon.

-- MegaFon guarantees all the debt of its finance subsidiary. Although the suretyship agreement provided by MegaFon doesn't fully meet our criteria on guarantees, it is the only legally recognized way to provide a corporate guarantee in Russia. Consequently, we view the suretyship agreement as an important sign of potential parental support.

-- We understand the proceeds from the proposed notes issue will be passed to MegaFon.

-- The finance subsidiary is closely associated with MegaFon, has a similar name, and its default would negatively affect the parent's access to the capital markets.

The 'BBB-' issue rating on the proposed notes reflects the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on MegaFon Finance. We assume the proceeds from the notes will be onlent to the parent company, who will use it to refinance part of its debt. The rating on the proposed notes is subject to review of final documentation.

MegaFon provides support for the proposed notes to be issued by MegaFon Finance in the form of suretyship agreements governed by Russian law. We understand that, under current Russian law, only credit institutions and insurance companies can provide on-demand guarantees. We believe that the suretyship undertakings provided by MegaFon are a weaker form of support than on-demand guarantees and do not fully meet Standard & Poor's criteria on guarantees for rating substitution purposes, including in particular the timeliness of payments of the guaranteed obligations. We understand in this respect that, under the surety agreements, the guarantor has 14 days to examine the claim of a noteholder and 10 additional days to make payment, to the extent the guarantor determines that the issuer did not pay the required amount in full. Under Standard & Poor's criteria, we expect the guarantor to pay the guaranteed obligations on demand as they fall due, which we interpret as no later than five business days after the due date for payment (see "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

We also note that certain other features of OJSC MegaFon's surety agreement are not consistent with an on-demand unconditional guarantee under our criteria (see "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions," published Aug. 28, 2008). For example, the guarantor does not waive its rights of set-off, counterclaim, and other defenses.

Notwithstanding the above, we believe that the surety agreement, combined with the factors that underpin our equalization of the corporate credit rating on MegaFon Finance, explained in the opening paragraph of this section, have sufficient strength for us to treat the proposed bonds pari passu with senior unsecured debt of the surety provider, MegaFon.

The ratings on MegaFon continue to reflect our opinion that its business risk profile is "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile "intermediate," as our criteria define these terms. We placed the rating on MegaFon on CreditWatch negative following the announcement of a $5.15 billion extraordinary dividend payout and our concerns regarding the company's increasing debt leverage and evolving corporate governance and financial policy (see "Russian Telecoms Operator MegaFon On Watch Negative On Likely Shareholder Change And Dividends," published April 26, 2012).

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch resolution on MegaFon Finance hinges on the resolution of the CreditWatch placement on MegaFon.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010

-- Criteria | Structured Finance | Legal: European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Assigned

MegaFon Finance LLC

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/--

Russia National Scale Rating ruAAA/Watch Neg/--

Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes BBB-/Watch Neg