In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
rating approach is based on our view of Rand Water's:
-- "Critical" role as the monopoly bulk water provider to the Gauteng
region, the economic heartland of South Africa. Rand Water is the country's
largest water board and acts in an agency capacity on behalf of the government
in providing an essential commodity to municipalities, the population, and to
large industrial customers. The South African government does not envisage the
corporatization or privatization of any of the water boards for the
foreseeable future.
-- "Integral" link as a not-for-profit, fully government-owned entity
that performs a strategic development role and pays neither dividends nor
taxes. The Department of Water Affairs (DWA), which owns all 14 water boards
in South Africa, closely supervises and approves Rand Water's strategy, its
budget, and its management to ensure the implementation of government policy.
We continue to monitor the development of Rand Water's role and link to the
government of South Africa. A change in our assessment of an "almost certain"
likelihood of extraordinary government support could result in us no longer
equalizing the rating on Rand Water with that on the sovereign, in which case
the SACP would become an increasingly important driver of the rating.
Rand Water's SACP of 'bbb+' reflects our assessment of the company's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk
profile. The business risk profile is supported by Rand Water's regional
monopoly position, its government ownership and mandate, and its solid
operational track record. The main constraint on Rand Water's business risk
profile is the lack of independent regulation, with an annual cost recovery
system that is exposed to political influence and does not always provide for
full and timely cost recovery. In addition, the company has significant
customer concentration.
Our view of Rand Water's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects the
company's currently strong credit metrics, supported by a net cash balance.
The implementation of a five-year South African rand (ZAR) 10 billion
investment program including bulk sanitation and cogeneration projects will
require Rand Water to raise new external debt going forward. We believe that
this requirement, combined with an increase in operating costs, is likely to
weaken Rand Water's financial profile.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Rand Water has not yet published its results for the year ended June 30, 2012,
but we anticipate that it will have maintained profitability at the same level
as the year to June 30, 2011. Specifically, we anticipate that the EBITDA
margin will be 13%-14% on June 30, 2012 and beyond. Our base case is mainly
driven by our assumption that the regulator will set the tariff at a level
that allows Rand Water to cover increasing operating costs and earn a return
on its capital expenditures (capex).
We understand that the 12.9% tariff increase for financial year 2011-2012 was
mainly driven by the rise in energy costs, reflected in the tariff increase
implemented by South African power utility ESKOM Holdings Ltd. (ESKOM; SACP:
'b'; foreign currency BBB+/Negative/--) to help fund its large capex program.
In addition, due to the rainfall pattern in the Gauteng region, the quality of
raw water deteriorated during 2011, resulting in a greater increase in
chemical costs than previously expected by Rand Water.
We anticipate that chemical costs will decline in the near future, as the
quality of raw water normalizes. In addition, the company is implementing
efficiency measures in order to reduce the effect of increasing energy costs.
However, we believe there is a high likelihood that water tariffs will
continue to increase over the coming two to three years in order to support
Rand Water's investment plan, allowing it to offset increases in costs and new
investments and to generate revenues.
We anticipate that capex will have remained significantly more than ZAR1
billion in the financial year ended June 30, 2012. A significant part of this
amount relates to the augmentation and rehabilitation of Rand Water's
infrastructure, which will ultimately result in an increase in the company's
asset base. Rand Water is undertaking major capital investment in its existing
infrastructure to address increasing demand, and expects to invest slightly
over ZAR8 billion in its core business over the next five years, to be
financed by its new domestic medium-term note program and other sources of
funding.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Rand Water's credit metrics strengthened in the financial year to June 30,
2011, as higher operating expenses were more than offset by the increase in
volumes and tariffs, maintaining the company's net cash position. We
anticipate that cash flow and leverage ratios will weaken in financial years
2012 and 2013, as continued pressure on operating costs will combine with
higher capex to generate negative free cash flows that, in turn, will erode
Rand Water's cash balances. In the financial year ended June 30, 2011, Rand
Water remained cash flow positive, reporting a closing cash balance of ZAR931
million, with cash from operations of ZAR955 million.
We anticipate that Rand Water's credit metrics will deteriorate as the company
implements its capex program. We anticipate that Standard & Poor's-adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt will remain above 20%, which in
our view is consistent with its SACP of 'bbb+'. However, consistently negative
free operating cash flows (FFO after capex) to adjusted debt could put
pressure on Rand Water's financial profile, weakening its SACP. We believe
that credit metrics should improve over the longer term, as the company's
sizeable capex starts generating positive cash flows.
Liquidity
We view Rand Water's liquidity position as "adequate" as defined in our
criteria. Rand Water's projected sources of liquidity--mainly operating cash
flow and available bank lines--exceed its projected uses by more than 1.8x
over the next 12 months. Uses include committed capex and debt maturities.
Our assessment is underpinned by:
-- Rand Water's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term
marketable securities of about ZAR1,327 million, as of June 30, 2012; and
-- Our forecast that Rand Water will generate adjusted FFO in 2012 of
about ZAR900 million.
This compares with our forecast that over the next 12 months, Rand Water faces:
-- At least ZAR1 billion of capex; and
-- Debt maturities of ZAR208 million.
We anticipate that Rand Water will require new debt funding to cover negative
discretionary cash flows arising from an increase pressure on its operating
margin and sustained higher capex. Rand Water intends to maintain a liquidity
buffer of ZAR500 million to cover working capital needs and as insurance
against nonpayment from municipalities.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of South Africa. The
equalization of the ratings is based on our belief that Rand Water will
continue to play a "critical" role in South Africa's water industry; that its
ownership structure and agency function will not change; and that it has an
"integral" link with the government, as the DWA will continue to be
financially supportive. In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs,
the current equalization of the ratings, and the nature and domestic focus of
Rand Water's business, we would automatically change the ratings on Rand Water
if we were to change those on the Republic of South Africa.
Any changes in the assumptions supporting our view of Rand Water's link to and
role for the government of South Africa could trigger a review of our
assessment of the likelihood of government support. Any change in our
assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government
support could result in us no longer equalizing the ratings on Rand Water with
those on the sovereign, in which case the SACP would become an increasingly
important driver of the rating. In addition, a significant deterioration in
Rand Water's SACP as a result of weakening ongoing government support through,
for instance, lower-than-currently budgeted tariff increases, could also
trigger a review of our assessment of the company's role for and link with the
South African government.
