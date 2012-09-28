In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our rating approach is based on our view of Rand Water's:

-- "Critical" role as the monopoly bulk water provider to the Gauteng region, the economic heartland of South Africa. Rand Water is the country's largest water board and acts in an agency capacity on behalf of the government in providing an essential commodity to municipalities, the population, and to large industrial customers. The South African government does not envisage the corporatization or privatization of any of the water boards for the foreseeable future.

-- "Integral" link as a not-for-profit, fully government-owned entity that performs a strategic development role and pays neither dividends nor taxes. The Department of Water Affairs (DWA), which owns all 14 water boards in South Africa, closely supervises and approves Rand Water's strategy, its budget, and its management to ensure the implementation of government policy.

We continue to monitor the development of Rand Water's role and link to the government of South Africa. A change in our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support could result in us no longer equalizing the rating on Rand Water with that on the sovereign, in which case the SACP would become an increasingly important driver of the rating.

Rand Water's SACP of 'bbb+' reflects our assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The business risk profile is supported by Rand Water's regional monopoly position, its government ownership and mandate, and its solid operational track record. The main constraint on Rand Water's business risk profile is the lack of independent regulation, with an annual cost recovery system that is exposed to political influence and does not always provide for full and timely cost recovery. In addition, the company has significant customer concentration.

Our view of Rand Water's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects the company's currently strong credit metrics, supported by a net cash balance. The implementation of a five-year South African rand (ZAR) 10 billion investment program including bulk sanitation and cogeneration projects will require Rand Water to raise new external debt going forward. We believe that this requirement, combined with an increase in operating costs, is likely to weaken Rand Water's financial profile.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Rand Water has not yet published its results for the year ended June 30, 2012, but we anticipate that it will have maintained profitability at the same level as the year to June 30, 2011. Specifically, we anticipate that the EBITDA margin will be 13%-14% on June 30, 2012 and beyond. Our base case is mainly driven by our assumption that the regulator will set the tariff at a level that allows Rand Water to cover increasing operating costs and earn a return on its capital expenditures (capex).

We understand that the 12.9% tariff increase for financial year 2011-2012 was mainly driven by the rise in energy costs, reflected in the tariff increase implemented by South African power utility ESKOM Holdings Ltd. (ESKOM; SACP: 'b'; foreign currency BBB+/Negative/--) to help fund its large capex program. In addition, due to the rainfall pattern in the Gauteng region, the quality of raw water deteriorated during 2011, resulting in a greater increase in chemical costs than previously expected by Rand Water.

We anticipate that chemical costs will decline in the near future, as the quality of raw water normalizes. In addition, the company is implementing efficiency measures in order to reduce the effect of increasing energy costs. However, we believe there is a high likelihood that water tariffs will continue to increase over the coming two to three years in order to support Rand Water's investment plan, allowing it to offset increases in costs and new investments and to generate revenues.

We anticipate that capex will have remained significantly more than ZAR1 billion in the financial year ended June 30, 2012. A significant part of this amount relates to the augmentation and rehabilitation of Rand Water's infrastructure, which will ultimately result in an increase in the company's asset base. Rand Water is undertaking major capital investment in its existing infrastructure to address increasing demand, and expects to invest slightly over ZAR8 billion in its core business over the next five years, to be financed by its new domestic medium-term note program and other sources of funding.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Rand Water's credit metrics strengthened in the financial year to June 30, 2011, as higher operating expenses were more than offset by the increase in volumes and tariffs, maintaining the company's net cash position. We anticipate that cash flow and leverage ratios will weaken in financial years 2012 and 2013, as continued pressure on operating costs will combine with higher capex to generate negative free cash flows that, in turn, will erode Rand Water's cash balances. In the financial year ended June 30, 2011, Rand Water remained cash flow positive, reporting a closing cash balance of ZAR931 million, with cash from operations of ZAR955 million.

We anticipate that Rand Water's credit metrics will deteriorate as the company implements its capex program. We anticipate that Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt will remain above 20%, which in our view is consistent with its SACP of 'bbb+'. However, consistently negative free operating cash flows (FFO after capex) to adjusted debt could put pressure on Rand Water's financial profile, weakening its SACP. We believe that credit metrics should improve over the longer term, as the company's sizeable capex starts generating positive cash flows.

Liquidity

We view Rand Water's liquidity position as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Rand Water's projected sources of liquidity--mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines--exceed its projected uses by more than 1.8x over the next 12 months. Uses include committed capex and debt maturities.

Our assessment is underpinned by:

-- Rand Water's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of about ZAR1,327 million, as of June 30, 2012; and

-- Our forecast that Rand Water will generate adjusted FFO in 2012 of about ZAR900 million.

This compares with our forecast that over the next 12 months, Rand Water faces:

-- At least ZAR1 billion of capex; and

-- Debt maturities of ZAR208 million.

We anticipate that Rand Water will require new debt funding to cover negative discretionary cash flows arising from an increase pressure on its operating margin and sustained higher capex. Rand Water intends to maintain a liquidity buffer of ZAR500 million to cover working capital needs and as insurance against nonpayment from municipalities.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of South Africa. The equalization of the ratings is based on our belief that Rand Water will continue to play a "critical" role in South Africa's water industry; that its ownership structure and agency function will not change; and that it has an "integral" link with the government, as the DWA will continue to be financially supportive. In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, the current equalization of the ratings, and the nature and domestic focus of Rand Water's business, we would automatically change the ratings on Rand Water if we were to change those on the Republic of South Africa.

Any changes in the assumptions supporting our view of Rand Water's link to and role for the government of South Africa could trigger a review of our assessment of the likelihood of government support. Any change in our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support could result in us no longer equalizing the ratings on Rand Water with those on the sovereign, in which case the SACP would become an increasingly important driver of the rating. In addition, a significant deterioration in Rand Water's SACP as a result of weakening ongoing government support through, for instance, lower-than-currently budgeted tariff increases, could also trigger a review of our assessment of the company's role for and link with the South African government.

