OVERVIEW

-- The amortization of the class A notes in the post reinvestment period increased the credit enhancement levels available to all classes of notes.

-- We have therefore raised our ratings on all classes of notes in Highlander Euro CDO IV.

-- Highlander Euro CDO IV is a cash flow CDO transaction that closed in June 2008.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Highlander Euro CDO IV B.V. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Jan. 18, 2012 and our application of the relevant criteria for transactions of this type. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). We have also based our analysis on our 2009 CDO criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Highlander Euro CDO IV is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in June 2008 and was originally managed by Highland Capital Management (Europe) Ltd. As of Feb. 28, 2012, CELF Advisors LLP manages the transaction.

The trustee report shows that all classes of notes are currently passing the overcollateralization tests, and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased to 3.0% from 2.7% since we published our last transaction update (see "Transaction Update: Highlander Euro CDO IV B.V.," published on May 28, 2010). In addition, it shows that the percentage of portfolio assets that we treat as defaulted (debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') in our analysis has dropped since our previous review to 0.0% from 3.5%. This, in addition to the amortization of the class A notes, has increased the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes.

From our analysis, we have also observed a decrease in the portfolio's weighted-average maturity and a negative rating migration within the portfolio of the performing assets. The reduction in the weighted-average life of the assets has balanced the effect of the negative rating migration on the scenario default rates that the CDO Evaluator has calculated.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (assets rated 'CCC-' or above), the reported weighted-average spread of 3.0%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate and exchange rate stress scenarios.

We have observed that the credit support available to all classes of notes is now commensurate with higher ratings. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.

Approximately 2% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are not euro-denominated. Since all liabilities in the transaction are denominated in euros, the issuer has entered into asset swap agreements throughout the life of the transaction in order to mitigate the risk of foreign exchange-related losses.

Our analysis of the swap counterparty and the associated documentation indicates that it is not consistent with our 2010 counterparty criteria, and it cannot support a rating higher than 'AA- (sf)' (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). To assess the potential effect of this on our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the currency swap. We concluded that, under this scenario, the class A notes would achieve a 'AAA (sf)' rating, and have therefore raised our rating on this class of notes. Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, our ratings on the swap counterparty support our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes. Consequently, we have not applied any additional foreign-exchange-related stresses to these notes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Highlander Euro CDO IV B.V.

EUR415.5 Million, US$43.3 Million Floating-Rate Notes And Subordinated Notes

Ratings Raised

A AAA (sf) AA- (sf)

B A+ (sf) A- (sf)

C A- (sf) BBB (sf)

D BB+ (sf) BB (sf)

E BB- (sf) B+ (sf)