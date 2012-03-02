RPT-COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 02 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- SSAB AB ------------------------------------------------ 02-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Blast furnaces
and steel mills
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Dec-2010 BB+/B BB+/B
30-Jul-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
23-Jan-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
17-Mar-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
19-Jul-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: sr
unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 08/15/2007: sr
unsecd BB+ 06-Dec-2010
US$1.5 bil fltg rate bank ln due 04/09/2013 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SEK1 bil 5.25% med-term nts ser T122 due
12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SEK2 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser T121 due
11/25/2016 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser T123 due
12/09/2014 BB+ 06-Dec-2010
SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK5 bil B 06-Dec-2010
SEK7 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2001: S-T
debt B 06-Dec-2010
