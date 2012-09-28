Sept 28 Banco Itau Argentina S.A.

* Moody's assigned Aa1.ar national scale local currency debt rating to Banco Itau Argentina S.A.s (Itau) fourth, fifth and sixth expected issuances, under the US$ 250 million multicurrency MTN Program. At the same time, Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba3 global local-currency debt rating to the expected issuances.