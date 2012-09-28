UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 28 Banco Itau Argentina S.A.
* Moody's assigned Aa1.ar national scale local currency debt rating to Banco Itau Argentina S.A.s (Itau) fourth, fifth and sixth expected issuances, under the US$ 250 million multicurrency MTN Program. At the same time, Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba3 global local-currency debt rating to the expected issuances.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts