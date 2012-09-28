In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of support is based on our assessment of TenneT's:

-- "Important" role for the government, given the company's strategic importance for the domestic energy sectors as the monopoly owner and operator of the Dutch electricity transmission network, and of its service area in Germany.

-- "Strong" link with the State of The Netherlands, given our view that TenneT is likely to remain majority state-owned.

The SACP on TenneT reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "excellent", and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".

The "excellent" business risk profile is supported by the company's focus on low-risk, efficiently run, regulated monopoly activities that generate stable and predictable cash flows over single regulatory pricing periods. These strengths are offset by high execution risk on TenneT's ambitious capital expenditure (capex) program, regulatory reset risk in 2014 in both the Netherlands and Germany, and a regulatory framework in both countries that is still maturing, in our view.

The "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects TenneT's high leverage due to a large, debt-funded capex program that will result in significantly negative discretionary cash flows and ongoing funding challenges over the medium term.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the six months to June 30, 2012, TenneT reported higher revenues and operating profit in line with its asset growth. For the full year 2012 we anticipate that growth in operating profit will moderate, and might be similar to the 2011 level, due to higher operating costs as the capex program peaks. Our base-case scenario assumes that operating profit and margins will increase more significantly from 2013, as investments start to generate more meaningful regulated returns.

We consider the Dutch regulator's changes in the remuneration of capex, to the year following investment, as favorable. Similarly, we consider as credit positive the fact that since December 2011, the regulator in Germany has been remunerating capex in the year of investment rather than after a two-year time lag, and is allowing an acceleration in the depreciation lives of assets. That said, construction delays might still result in lower-than-anticipated returns in the short term.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

TenneT's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio was a solid 11.2% as of Dec. 31, 2011, but we anticipate that this ratio will weaken significantly in 2012. We base our forecast on lower operating cash flows and higher debt levels, both resulting from the peaking phase in the capex plan. We consider that cash-flow based debt cover ratios will be under some pressure in the medium term and are to a degree unpredictable given the uncertainties on the timing of capex. Our base case nevertheless assumes that adjusted FFO-to-debt will stay above the guidance for the current SACP, of 5.5%.

Earlier this month, the German government confirmed that transmission system operators including TenneT would not be made liable for construction delays in German offshore wind farms that have resulted from a lack of physical and financial resources. This is positive news for TenneT financially, but the delays illustrate the high execution risks of TenneT's EUR14 billion, 10-year capex plan, particularly in Germany.

In June 2012, TenneT received the second tranche of the EUR600 million equity injection from the Dutch government to support funding for its capex plan. The Dutch government has stated that no further equity funding will be made available to TenneT for this purpose. At the same time, the government has affirmed its rating target for government-related entities, including TenneT, in the 'A' category. We understand that the Dutch government reviews all of TenneT's investment decisions to ensure compliance with the rating target.

TenneT has successfully attracted equity capital from the sale of minority stakes in two of its German offshore wind projects, raising EUR240 million. It has also signed a letter of intent with the investor, Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1), for an additional two German offshore projects.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-2'. We view TenneT's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by about 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources of about EUR2.7 billion. These include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about EUR681 million. To this we add the second tranche of the government equity injection that was received in June and amounted to EUR300 million.

-- An available EUR1.125 billion under the undrawn syndicated loan maturing in August 2016, and EUR150 million available under the undrawn loan from the European Investment Bank (AAA/Negative/A-1+) maturing 10 years after drawdown. These lines include no financial covenants, apart from a change-of-control clause stipulating at least majority ownership by the Dutch state.

-- FFO in excess of about EUR450 million.

We estimate TenneT's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about EUR2.2 billion, comprising:

-- Short-term debt maturities of EUR17 million.

-- Capex of about EUR2.1 billion.

-- Dividend payments of at least EUR50 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that TenneT will remain focused on its regulated activities and will maintain a financial profile that we deem commensurate with the rating--in particular, adjusted FFO to debt of more than 5.5%.

We consider that TenneT's debt cover ratios are under a degree of pressure in the short term, due to the peaking of the largely debt-funded capex program, and some delays in cash flow returns. We would consider lowering TenneT's SACP if we believe that the company is not able to maintain Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of more than 5.5% on a sustainable basis. This would result in a one-notch downgrade in the corporate credit rating (CCR) under our GRE criteria, assuming no change in our view of government support. Similarly, a weakening in the likelihood of extraordinary government support could result in a downgrade, although we consider this unlikely in view of the Dutch government's recent equity injection.

Conversely, upward rating pressure on the SACP could develop if TenneT is able to report ratios around the levels it recorded in 2011 on a sustainable basis. A one-notch upgrade in the SACP would translate into a one-notch upgrade in the CCR, all else being equal. Similarly, a strengthening in the likelihood of extraordinary government support to "high" would, all else being equal, result in a one-notch upgrade.

