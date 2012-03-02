(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Ignis Sterling and Euro Liquidity Funds at 'AAAmmf'. The money market funds are managed by Ignis Asset Management (Ignis) and are set-up as sub-funds of the Irish-domiciled Ignis Liquidity Funds plc.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The main drivers for the ratings affirmation are:

- The portfolios' overall credit quality, diversification and short maturity profiles,

- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks,

- Overnight and one-week liquidity profiles consistent with Fitch's rating criteria, and,

- The capabilities and resources of Ignis as investment advisor.

The 'AAAmmf' money market fund ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

The funds maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated money market funds. The funds invest exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch (or of a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies). Counterparty risk is limited by transacting with entities rated 'F1' or higher, or those that are integrated members of financial institutions rated 'F1' or higher. The funds also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.

Each funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities.

MATURITY PROFILE

The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. The Sterling fund's WAMr and WAMf were 38 and 47 days, respectively, while the Euro fund's were 36 and 39 days respectively as at 20 February 2012. The funds also limit the final maturity of any investments to 397 days or less.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

The Sterling and Euro Liquidity Funds hold 25% and 24% respectively of total portfolio assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognized as eligible as overnight liquidity, and 40% and 32% respectively in securities maturing within one week or similarly eligible (as of 20 February 2012). The funds' daily and seven-day liquidity are consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated MMFs.

FUND OBJECTIVES

The funds seek to maximise current income consistent with the preservation of principal and liquidity. The funds pursue their investment objectives by investing in diversified portfolios of high quality, short-term debt instruments including commercial paper, floating rate notes, certificates of deposit, freely transferable promissory notes, debentures, asset-backed securities and bonds.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

Ignis, the funds' investment advisor, is the asset management arm of the Phoenix Group, a FTSE-250 listed UK life insurance consolidator. Fitch typically expects fund sponsors to be solidly investment grade rated, but the Phoenix Group is unrated. Nonetheless, in Fitch's opinion, the Phoenix Group has adequate financial resources, and the majority of the funds' assets under management are internal (group) cash over which Ignis has solid visibility with regard to inflows and outflows. In addition, the funds are conservatively managed in Fitch's view. This mitigates the fact that the sponsor is unrated. Fitch views Ignis' investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to these funds.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:

The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.

Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' administrator - BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Limited - to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings.

Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on these funds are available in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website (www.fitchratings.com, "Surveillance" > "Funds").