Aug 23

OVERVIEW

-- L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.

-- We have revised the likely collection amount from the properties backing one of the transaction's six remaining loans, which has already defaulted, and two other remaining loans, which are due to mature in or after September 2011.

-- We have lowered the ratings on the class A to C trust certificates and the trust loan, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we have affirmed the ratings on 17 other classes of trust certificates issued under the same transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the class A to C trust certificates and a trust loan issued in March 2008 under the L-JAC 7 Trust Beneficial Interest and Trust Loan (L-JAC 7) transaction, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on April 27, 2011 (see list below). Meanwhile, we affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on 17 other classes of trust certificates issued under the same transaction(also listed below). On July 26, 2010, we lowered the ratings on the class H-1, I-1, J-1, and K-1 trust certificates to 'D (sf)', and on May 25, 2011, we withdrew our rating on the class X trust certificates in accordance with our revised methodology for rating interest-only (IO) securities, which we published on April 15, 2011.

Of the four loans and four specified bonds (hereafter, collectively referred to as "loans") that initially backed this transaction, six loans remain, three of which have defaulted. Although the servicer is currently engaged in selling the properties backing the three defaulted loans, the sales of the properties have not yet been completed, indicating that the collection activities relating to the loans in question have not progressed.

Today's downgrades and negative CreditWatch placements reflect the following factors:

-- One of the three defaulted loans (the loan originally represented about 19% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) is backed by four office and retail buildings located in central Tokyo and central Osaka. Because collection activities that the servicer is undertaking for these four properties have not progressed, we have revised downward our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the properties. We currently assume the combined value of the properties that we revised this time to be about 52% of our initial underwriting value, while our revised value in March 2010 was about 64% of our initial underwriting value.

-- Likewise, we have lowered our assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the properties backing two of the transaction's remaining loans, which are due to mature in or after September 2011 (the two loans originally represented a combined 30% or so of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates). We currently assume the combined value of the properties backing the two loans that we revised this time to be about 62% of our initial underwriting value. It is our view that leasing and sales activities relating to one of the two loans, which is backed by an office building in Koto Ward, Tokyo, are progressing only slowly.This is because: (1) we were informed that the Great East Japan Earthquake that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, caused relatively severe physical damage to the property, although the building's frame suffered only limited damage; and (2) the area surrounding the building was affected by soil liquefaction. As for the other loan, it is backed by two office buildings situated in Japan's Hokuriku (northwestern) region that weren't damaged by the March 11 earthquake.

L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were initially secured by four specified bonds and four nonrecourse loans that were originally extended to eight obligors. The specified bonds and nonrecourse loans were originally backed by 16 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests. The transaction was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc., and Premier Asset Management Co. is the servicer for the transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in October 2014 for the class A trust certificates and the trust loan, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B to J-2 certificates.

RATINGS LOWERED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

L-JAC 7 Trust Beneficial Interest and Trust Loan

JPY38.96 billion Trust certificates due October 2014

Class To From Initial issue Amount Coupon type

A BBB (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY11.75 bil. Floating rate

Trust Loan BBB (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY8.50 bil. Floating rate

B B (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY3.15 bil. Floating rate

C CCC (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY3.14 bil. Floating rate

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial issue amount Coupon type

D-1 CCC (sf) JPY1.88 bil. Floating rate

D-2 CCC (sf) JPY1.10 bil. Floating rate

D-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.60 bil. Floating rate

E-1 CCC (sf) JPY0.61 bil. Floating rate

E-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.56 bil. Floating rate

E-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.27 bil. Floating rate

F-1 CCC (sf) JPY0.80 bil. Floating rate

F-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.49 bil. Floating rate

F-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.26 bil. Floating rate

G-1 CCC (sf) JPY0.71 bil. Floating rate

G-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.48 bil. Floating rate

G-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.26 bil. Floating rate

H-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.64 bil. Floating rate

H-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.30 bil. Floating rate

I-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.62 bil. Floating rate

I-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.33 bil. Floating rate

J-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.53 bil. Floating rate