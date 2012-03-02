(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 -

Summary analysis -- KazTransOil ----------------------------------- 02-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 18906P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

02-Aug-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil KTO) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support and our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'. The rating is constrained by the rating on the company's 100% parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA').

KTO's core status in the KMG group and its strategic importance to the government of Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA') are underpinned, in our view, by the company's role as the main oil pipeline network operator in the country. We consider KTO's role for the government to be "very important" and the link between the company and the government to be "strong," albeit indirect. Under our methodology for government-related entities, this allows for a two-notch rating uplift from KTO's stand-alone credit profile. However, the rating on KTO is not higher than that on KMG, given the parent's majority shareholder status. We view the KMG group as well-integrated and therefore don't see KTO as fully insulated from the parent's influence.

We assess KTO's SACP at 'bb+', based on our opinion of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.

KTO's stand-alone credit quality is supported by long-term ship-or-pay contracts with oil producers, the company's favorable debt structure and maturity profile, limited competition from alternative oil export pipelines, and good prospects for oil production and export in Kazakhstan. KTO benefits from low transportation costs and a strong market position in Kazakhstan, because of its vast pipeline system. KTO distributes more than 57% of Kazakhstan's total oil exports.

The rating is constrained by significant dependence on Russian pipeline operator OAO AK Transneft (BBB/Stable/--), construction risk related to the pipeline capacity expansion projects, an opaque tariff regime and irregular tariff revisions, and operational risk exposure from aging assets.