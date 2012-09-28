Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- Baker Hughes Inc.

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-May-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

10-Sep-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Houston-based oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc. reflect our assessment of the company's "strong" business risk and "modest" financial risk profiles. The ratings incorporate the company's strong competitive position in the oilfield services sector, broad and technologically complex product and service offering, track record of solid free cash flow generation through prior industry cycles, and historically conservative financial policies. The ratings also reflect the company's participation in the highly cyclical and competitive oilfield service sector.

We view Baker Hughes' business profile as strong. It is the third-largest diversified oilfield services company (in terms of revenues) and provides equipment and services to major, independent, and national oil companies worldwide. Baker Hughes' business risk profile benefits from favorable product and service line breadth and depth. The company provides a wide array of oilfield products and services that include pressure pumping, directional drilling, drilling evaluation, wireline, drill bits, oilfield chemicals and fluids, and artificial lift (electrical submersible pumps and progressing cavity pumps). The company benefits from favorable relationships with key customer groups and has a technologically complex offering, which helps differentiate products and services.

Baker Hughes holds a top-three market share position in almost all of the major oilfield service product and service categories. With the acquisition of BJ Services in 2010, the company gained a meaningful presence in pressure pumping (stimulation and cementing services) which significantly enhanced the company's ability to compete on bundled projects. Despite a good market position, Baker Hughes faces intense competition from peers such as Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co., Weatherford International Ltd., and some smaller niche oilfield services providers in certain markets.

Despite recent difficulties, we believe profitability in the second half will improve modestly, given expectations of improved international demand and steps taken by management to shore up the performance of its North American pressure pumping business. Although the company has experienced solid year-over-year revenue growth, overall profitability has weakened over the past two quarters. Because of increasing exploration and production company demand, consolidated revenues in the first half were 15% higher than the year-ago period and growth rates were roughly equal among the company's four geographic business lines. Despite increased demand, consolidated EBITDA margins declined to 19% in the first half of the year compared with the 21% level experienced in the same period last year. We attribute much of this decline to recent challenges in the company's North American pressure pumping business line, which has seen increased competition, supply chain difficulties, and an escalation of raw materials costs. Partly offsetting this weakness has been a notably stronger performance within the company's Europe/Africa/Russia/Caspian geographic segment.

We view the company's financial profile as modest. The company has historically maintained low debt, observed conservative financial policies, and demonstrated free cash flow generation during industry downturns. Even though credit protection measures have historically been strong for the rating category, recent results have exhibited slight deterioration, given higher debt balances and weaker profitability. Trailing 12 months' funds from operations was 48%, which is at the low end of our expectations for the rating category.

Baker Hughes' credit protection measures are likely to improve over the next several quarters. We estimate that the company will generate EBITDA of $4.1 billion and $4.6 billion in 2012 and 2013. Underlying this forecast is our assumption that company will grow revenues by roughly 10% in 2012 and 5% in 2013, accompanied by a recovery in EBITDA margins to about 20% in 2013. Corresponding levels of funds from operations are $2.8 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. We expect capital spending and dividend payments of roughly $3 billion annually to be largely funded through internally generated cash flows. Debt balances will likely moderate somewhat in the second half of the year as working capital levels fall. As a result, we forecast that funds from operations will strengthen to levels slightly above the 50% to 55% range we consider appropriate for the rating category.

Liquidity

In our view, Baker Hughes' liquidity is "strong." Key elements of its liquidity profile include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of $792 million as of June 30, 2012.

-- Approximately $1.4 billion of availability under its $2.5 billion commercial paper program. The program is backstopped by an unsecured $2.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in September 2016. The revolver contains no financial covenants or material adverse change provisions.

-- The company does not have any significant maturities of long-term debt over the next three years.

-- Funds from operations will likely approximate capital expenditures in 2012 and 2013, which we estimate to be slightly less than $3 billion annually.

-- We expect dividends to be modest (approximately $260 million per year) and the company has not repurchased shares in the past three years.

-- We estimate that sources of liquidity are likely to cover uses by 1.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We anticipate that Baker Hughes will continue to observe conservative financial policies by funding future acquisitions or shareholder distributions in a balanced manner. In terms of target measures for the ratings, we expect Baker Hughes to maintain funds from operations to debt of 50% to 55%. We would consider a downgrade if funds from operations to debt fell below 45% for more than several quarters, which would require EBITDA margins dropping to levels below 18%. An upgrade is unlikely in 2013, given our current view of Baker Hughes' business risk profile (i.e. its scale, competitive position, and product-line breadth) relative to its peers. An upgrade would require an enhanced competitive position, a revenue base that is roughly 50% larger, and funds from operations to debt at a level greater than 60%.

