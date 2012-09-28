Sept 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Baker Hughes Inc. ----------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 057224
Mult. CUSIP6: 05722J
Mult. CUSIP6: 05722K
Mult. CUSIP6: 05722L
Mult. CUSIP6: 05722M
Mult. CUSIP6: 05722N
Mult. CUSIP6: 05722P
Mult. CUSIP6: 0572E0
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-May-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
10-Sep-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Houston-based oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc.
reflect our assessment of the company's "strong" business risk and "modest"
financial risk profiles. The ratings incorporate the company's strong
competitive position in the oilfield services sector, broad and
technologically complex product and service offering, track record of solid
free cash flow generation through prior industry cycles, and historically
conservative financial policies. The ratings also reflect the company's
participation in the highly cyclical and competitive oilfield service sector.
We view Baker Hughes' business profile as strong. It is the third-largest
diversified oilfield services company (in terms of revenues) and provides
equipment and services to major, independent, and national oil companies
worldwide. Baker Hughes' business risk profile benefits from favorable product
and service line breadth and depth. The company provides a wide array of
oilfield products and services that include pressure pumping, directional
drilling, drilling evaluation, wireline, drill bits, oilfield chemicals and
fluids, and artificial lift (electrical submersible pumps and progressing
cavity pumps). The company benefits from favorable relationships with key
customer groups and has a technologically complex offering, which helps
differentiate products and services.
Baker Hughes holds a top-three market share position in almost all of the
major oilfield service product and service categories. With the acquisition of
BJ Services in 2010, the company gained a meaningful presence in pressure
pumping (stimulation and cementing services) which significantly enhanced the
company's ability to compete on bundled projects. Despite a good market
position, Baker Hughes faces intense competition from peers such as
Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co., Weatherford International Ltd., and some
smaller niche oilfield services providers in certain markets.
Despite recent difficulties, we believe profitability in the second half will
improve modestly, given expectations of improved international demand and
steps taken by management to shore up the performance of its North American
pressure pumping business. Although the company has experienced solid
year-over-year revenue growth, overall profitability has weakened over the
past two quarters. Because of increasing exploration and production company
demand, consolidated revenues in the first half were 15% higher than the
year-ago period and growth rates were roughly equal among the company's four
geographic business lines. Despite increased demand, consolidated EBITDA
margins declined to 19% in the first half of the year compared with the 21%
level experienced in the same period last year. We attribute much of this
decline to recent challenges in the company's North American pressure pumping
business line, which has seen increased competition, supply chain
difficulties, and an escalation of raw materials costs. Partly offsetting this
weakness has been a notably stronger performance within the company's
Europe/Africa/Russia/Caspian geographic segment.
We view the company's financial profile as modest. The company has
historically maintained low debt, observed conservative financial policies,
and demonstrated free cash flow generation during industry downturns. Even
though credit protection measures have historically been strong for the rating
category, recent results have exhibited slight deterioration, given higher
debt balances and weaker profitability. Trailing 12 months' funds from
operations was 48%, which is at the low end of our expectations for the rating
category.
Baker Hughes' credit protection measures are likely to improve over the next
several quarters. We estimate that the company will generate EBITDA of $4.1
billion and $4.6 billion in 2012 and 2013. Underlying this forecast is our
assumption that company will grow revenues by roughly 10% in 2012 and 5% in
2013, accompanied by a recovery in EBITDA margins to about 20% in 2013.
Corresponding levels of funds from operations are $2.8 billion and $3.2
billion, respectively. We expect capital spending and dividend payments of
roughly $3 billion annually to be largely funded through internally generated
cash flows. Debt balances will likely moderate somewhat in the second half of
the year as working capital levels fall. As a result, we forecast that funds
from operations will strengthen to levels slightly above the 50% to 55% range
we consider appropriate for the rating category.
Liquidity
In our view, Baker Hughes' liquidity is "strong." Key elements of its
liquidity profile include:
-- Cash and cash equivalents of $792 million as of June 30, 2012.
-- Approximately $1.4 billion of availability under its $2.5 billion
commercial paper program. The program is backstopped by an unsecured $2.5
billion revolving credit facility that matures in September 2016. The revolver
contains no financial covenants or material adverse change provisions.
-- The company does not have any significant maturities of long-term debt
over the next three years.
-- Funds from operations will likely approximate capital expenditures in
2012 and 2013, which we estimate to be slightly less than $3 billion annually.
-- We expect dividends to be modest (approximately $260 million per year)
and the company has not repurchased shares in the past three years.
-- We estimate that sources of liquidity are likely to cover uses by 1.5x
over the next 12 to 18 months.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We anticipate that Baker Hughes will continue to
observe conservative financial policies by funding future acquisitions or
shareholder distributions in a balanced manner. In terms of target measures
for the ratings, we expect Baker Hughes to maintain funds from operations to
debt of 50% to 55%. We would consider a downgrade if funds from operations to
debt fell below 45% for more than several quarters, which would require EBITDA
margins dropping to levels below 18%. An upgrade is unlikely in 2013, given
our current view of Baker Hughes' business risk profile (i.e. its scale,
competitive position, and product-line breadth) relative to its peers. An
upgrade would require an enhanced competitive position, a revenue base that is
roughly 50% larger, and funds from operations to debt at a level greater than
60%.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008