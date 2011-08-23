(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd's (JKIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The affirmation reflects JKIL's strong revenue growth on account of its robust order book (INR20.1bn as of August 2011). The company's revenue grew to INR9.5bn in FY11 (FY10: INR7,642m) from INR2.1bn in FY08, while its EBITDA margins remained at 14.9% during the same period, higher than that of its peers due to lower subcontracting costs. It reported low financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 0.96x and interest coverage of 5.1x in FY11.

The ratings are constrained by JKIL's client and geographic concentration. Its key clients include Mumbai Metropolitan Regulatory Development Authority and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM, 'AA(ind)'/Stable), accounting for over 16.5% and 12.6% of the order book, respectively. However, the concentration risk is mitigated to an extent by the company's efficient management of its receivables, resulting in lower working capital requirements than that of most of its peers. Further, Fitch notes that though JKIL has a major presence in Mumbai, it has now expanded to Pune, Ahmedabad and Yavatmal.

Negative rating guidelines include JKIL's net debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.0x, due to a lengthening of its working capital cycle and/or fall in its profitability. Positive rating guidelines include the company's greater order book diversity while maintaining current credit profile.

JKIL's major revenue segments include transportation engineering, civil construction, irrigation projects and piling works. The company has currently bid for 26 projects worth INR120bn with various government and semi-government authorities. Its largest project to date is an INR1.7bn flyover project conducted through a JV with Nagarjuna Construction Company. In FY11, JKIL had EBITDA of INR1,434m (FY10: INR1,285m) and earned a net profit of INR739m (FY10: INR699m). Debt as on FY11 was INR1,355m. Its liquidity position is comfortable with unutilised fund-based limits of INR288m and cash balance of INR76m at 31 March 2011.

JKIL:

- INR1,350m fund-based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR93m long-term loans (increased from INR64m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR3,000m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'