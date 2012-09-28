We consider that the credit quality of Wessex's ultimate parent, Malaysian conglomerate YTL Corporation Berhad (YTL; not rated), is somewhat weaker than that of Wessex. However, we believe that Wessex's credit quality is partly insulated from that of YTL by the existence of regulatory ring-fencing mechanisms, especially due to the presence of four nonexecutive directors on Wessex's 13-person board. This said, if YTL's credit quality were to weaken in the future, this could weigh on our ratings on Wessex.

In the year ended March 30, 2012, Wessex derived about 99% of its revenues, and all of its operating profit, from regulated activities. Wessex Water Services is the monopoly water operator in South West England. All of Wessex's external bond debt is issued by Wessex Water Services Finance PLC and guaranteed by Wessex Water Services.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Wessex remains the industry leader in terms of operational performance measures monitored by the U.K. water regulator, Ofwat. In 2011/2012, Wessex met all regulatory output requirements and ranked first under the recently introduced Service Incentive Mechanism (SIM). This good performance has, to date, translated into Wessex reporting the highest EBITDA margins in the sector, at more than 60%.

The ownership transfer of about 17,500 kilometers of private sewers in October 2011 has increased operating costs and capex for Wessex because the newly acquired assets have to be improved to public network standards. Consequently, in our base-case operating scenario, we anticipate that the group's reported EBITDA margin will fall slightly to about 58%-60% until the end of the current price control period in March 2015, from about 62%-63% in the past few years.

YTL has owned Wessex since 2002. We view YTL's business risk profile as strong, which is weaker than that of Wessex, which we consider to be "excellent" due to its exclusive focus on the regulated water business. That said, YTL's strong business risk profile reflects the conglomerate's range of regulated and nonregulated businesses, and its geographic diversification. YTL's financial risk profile has been stable since 2002, in our view, as has its financial policy with regard to Wessex. For example, YTL's policy of sizing the dividend in line with a debt-to-regulated capital value (RCV) ratio of not more than 70% has not changed since YTL acquired Wessex.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In the financial year ended March 31, 2012, Wessex maintained ratios in line with the rating, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 10.1%, compared with our guideline level for the ratings of sustainably more than 9%-10%. Wessex's adjusted FFO interest cover was satisfactory at 3.1x, and adjusted gearing remained moderate for the rating, at 67% (64% on a reported, unadjusted basis).

We anticipate that debt coverage ratios will weaken in March 2013, due to an anticipated peak in infrastructure renewals expenditure (IRE), which we deduct from FFO under our criteria. In addition, we anticipate that Wessex will continue to gradually increase its unadjusted debt to RCV toward its limit of 70% by the end of the current price control period, from about 64% currently. This will be achieved by sizing dividend payments according to the desired gearing level.

Consequently, we anticipate that FFO to debt will weaken to just more than 9% in March 2013, and will recover toward 10% by March 2015, supported by tariff increases and declining IRE. In light of our guideline for the ratings of more than 9%-10%, we consider headroom to be limited in the near term.

Liquidity

We view Wessex's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity uses by about 1.35x over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources in the next 12 months of about GBP435 million. These include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about GBP170 million. To this, we add proceeds of GBP100 million from a bond issue in August 2012.

-- Forecast FFO of about GBP160 million.

Wessex has an available GBP25 million under a committed bank facility maturing on April 1, 2013. While we anticipate that the facility will be renewed, we exclude facilities from liquidity sources if they have six months or less to expiry.

On the same date, we estimate liquidity needs over the subsequent 12 months to be about GBP320 million, comprising:

-- Short-term debt maturities of GBP82 million.

-- Capex of about GBP150 million.

-- Dividends of about GBP85 million.

We anticipate that Wessex will renew its committed bank facility well in advance of its maturity in April 2013, in line with our liquidity criteria.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assumption that Wessex will continue to operate its assets efficiently, and perform in line with regulatory targets and our forecasts, including FFO to debt of more than 9%-10% on a sustainable basis. The ratings assume no change in the owners' dividend policy, which remains retaining an unadjusted debt to RCV of not more than 70%. The ratings also assume no weakening in the credit profile of YTL Corp.

We anticipate that, until the end of the current regulatory price control period in March 2015, Wessex will maintain limited headroom as we anticipate that adjusted FFO to debt will be marginally above our guideline for the rating of more than 9%-10%. Given the limited headroom, we are unlikely to upgrade Wessex in the medium term.

Conversely, we could lower the ratings on Wessex if adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to less than 9%, for example due to an unexpected drop in water usage, or an increase in bad debts or some other operational issue. Similarly, our ratings on Wessex could be negatively affected if YTL were to adopt a more aggressive dividend policy or capital structure with regard to Wessex, or if YTL's own credit profile were to deteriorate.

