(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 23 -
-- We believe the delay in the findings of an independent committee's
investigation into fraud allegations is negative for Sino-Forest's
credit profile.
-- In addition, the company's operating profit declined in the most
recently reported financial quarter.
-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating on Sino-Forest
and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes and convertible bonds to
'B' from 'B+'.
-- We have kept all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications. We may withdraw or suspend the ratings if we believe information
risk is too high, such as the company delays its results announcement for the
third quarter of 2011 or the investigation is extended again.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered the long-term
corporate credit rating on Sino-Forest Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time,
we lowered the issue ratings on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes
and convertible bonds to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered the Greater China scale
credit ratings on Sino-Forest and its notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB'. We kept all
of the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were
originally placed on June 30, 2011.
"We downgraded Sino-Forest to reflect our view that (1) the company's
operations will be negatively affected for a longer period than we previous
expected because an investigation into alleged fraud irregularities has been
extended by several months; and (2) Sino-Forest's financial strength will
likely further weaken as its profit margin remains at a materially reduced
level," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu.
We kept the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect the possibility of a further
downgrade following a review of Sino-Forest by auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers
and the pace at which the company spends its existing cash balance. We may
consider suspending or withdrawing the ratings if we believe the information
risk is too high to maintain the ratings.
The validity of the fraud allegations by MuddyWaters, a research company, is
still unclear to us. But the delay in the announcement of the results of the
independent investigation is largely negative for Sino-Forest's credit
profile, in our view. The longer the allegations are unresolved, investors'
confidence in the company is likely to reduce even further, customer
relationships may be damaged, and employee retention levels could fall. The
delay also diverts management's focus from operating the business.
The independent committee expects to need two to three months more than
originally estimated to complete the investigation. We expect the company to
disclose very limited information about the progress of the investigation.
Sino-Forest's profit margin fell in the second quarter of 2011 to 23% from
an average of about 35% over the past four years. This significant decline could
reflect several factors, such as lower-quality timber assets, higher acquisition
costs, and softening demand for timber assets. We do not expect the company to
return to its previous profitability levels.
The ratings also reflect our view that Sino-Forest's business continues to
face significant challenges due to its inability to collect cash from the
China-based timber assets held by offshore subsidiaries, its sharply reduced
access to capital markets following the fraud allegations, and its weak
disclosure. Sino-Forest has relied extensively on offshore external funding to
increase and refinance its borrowings, and we believe its access to capital
markets will continue to be severely constrained. We also believe it could
take several years before the company will be able to realize any major
benefits from changing the way it does business in China.
The ratings also reflect Sino-Forest's aggressive expansion strategy and a
concentrated client base. Factors tempering these risks include strong demand
and the sustained shortage of domestic wood fiber and timber supplies in
China, the company's geographically diverse plantation resources, and its
continuing profitability, even at reduced levels.
Sino-Forest's liquidity is less than adequate, in our view. We expect the
company to have sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations in the remainder
of 2011. However, in our base case, we assume Sino-Forest's liquidity position
will weaken in 2012 as the company uses its cash resources for debt servicing
and capital expenditure and it receives no additional debt or equity funding.
Sino-Forest's liquidity position could deteriorate quickly over the next
year if the company maintains high capital expenditure, incurs higher expenses
than we expect (for example for professional fees in connection with the
independent committee's work), or its contingent tax liabilities become due
and payable. Management estimates Sino-Forest's tax provision at US$204.72
million as of June 30, 2011.
In 2012, the company has no principal payments due on its foreign
currency-denominated senior unsecured notes or convertible bonds. We estimate
interest expenses will be about US$125 million for 2012. In 2013, Sino-Forest
will have US$345 million convertible bonds due. If the company cannot
transform its business model to generate sufficient accessible operating cash
over the next two years, it may not be able to repay or refinance the debt due
in 2013, in our view.
"We are likely to lower the ratings on Sino-Forest by multiple notches if
any of the fraud allegations prove to be true or the company's liquidity
deteriorates sharply," said Mr. Lu.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch before the end of this year when the
independent committee completes its investigations and we can assess the
implications of the investigation on the company's creditworthiness. We may
also lower the ratings after Sino-Forest releases its third-quarter 2011
results if we see evidence that the company's cash burn is substantially
higher than we are forecasting or its financial performance further weakens.
We may suspend or withdraw the ratings on Sino-Forest if the company delays
its results announcement for the third quarter of 2011 or the investigation is
extended again. We may affirm the existing ratings and remove them from
CreditWatch if we think Sino-Forest can overcome the damage to its reputation,
gain access to capital to repay its debts, and transition to a sustainable
business model.
