(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 -

-- We believe the delay in the findings of an independent committee's investigation into fraud allegations is negative for Sino-Forest's credit profile.

-- In addition, the company's operating profit declined in the most recently reported financial quarter.

-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating on Sino-Forest and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes and convertible bonds to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- We have kept all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. We may withdraw or suspend the ratings if we believe information risk is too high, such as the company delays its results announcement for the third quarter of 2011 or the investigation is extended again.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Sino-Forest Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes and convertible bonds to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered the Greater China scale credit ratings on Sino-Forest and its notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB'. We kept all of the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were originally placed on June 30, 2011.

"We downgraded Sino-Forest to reflect our view that (1) the company's operations will be negatively affected for a longer period than we previous expected because an investigation into alleged fraud irregularities has been extended by several months; and (2) Sino-Forest's financial strength will likely further weaken as its profit margin remains at a materially reduced level," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu.

We kept the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect the possibility of a further downgrade following a review of Sino-Forest by auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers and the pace at which the company spends its existing cash balance. We may consider suspending or withdrawing the ratings if we believe the information risk is too high to maintain the ratings.

The validity of the fraud allegations by MuddyWaters, a research company, is still unclear to us. But the delay in the announcement of the results of the independent investigation is largely negative for Sino-Forest's credit profile, in our view. The longer the allegations are unresolved, investors' confidence in the company is likely to reduce even further, customer relationships may be damaged, and employee retention levels could fall. The delay also diverts management's focus from operating the business.

The independent committee expects to need two to three months more than originally estimated to complete the investigation. We expect the company to disclose very limited information about the progress of the investigation.

Sino-Forest's profit margin fell in the second quarter of 2011 to 23% from an average of about 35% over the past four years. This significant decline could reflect several factors, such as lower-quality timber assets, higher acquisition costs, and softening demand for timber assets. We do not expect the company to return to its previous profitability levels.

The ratings also reflect our view that Sino-Forest's business continues to face significant challenges due to its inability to collect cash from the China-based timber assets held by offshore subsidiaries, its sharply reduced access to capital markets following the fraud allegations, and its weak disclosure. Sino-Forest has relied extensively on offshore external funding to increase and refinance its borrowings, and we believe its access to capital markets will continue to be severely constrained. We also believe it could take several years before the company will be able to realize any major benefits from changing the way it does business in China.

The ratings also reflect Sino-Forest's aggressive expansion strategy and a concentrated client base. Factors tempering these risks include strong demand and the sustained shortage of domestic wood fiber and timber supplies in China, the company's geographically diverse plantation resources, and its continuing profitability, even at reduced levels.

Sino-Forest's liquidity is less than adequate, in our view. We expect the company to have sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations in the remainder of 2011. However, in our base case, we assume Sino-Forest's liquidity position will weaken in 2012 as the company uses its cash resources for debt servicing and capital expenditure and it receives no additional debt or equity funding.

Sino-Forest's liquidity position could deteriorate quickly over the next year if the company maintains high capital expenditure, incurs higher expenses than we expect (for example for professional fees in connection with the independent committee's work), or its contingent tax liabilities become due and payable. Management estimates Sino-Forest's tax provision at US$204.72 million as of June 30, 2011.

In 2012, the company has no principal payments due on its foreign currency-denominated senior unsecured notes or convertible bonds. We estimate interest expenses will be about US$125 million for 2012. In 2013, Sino-Forest will have US$345 million convertible bonds due. If the company cannot transform its business model to generate sufficient accessible operating cash over the next two years, it may not be able to repay or refinance the debt due in 2013, in our view.

"We are likely to lower the ratings on Sino-Forest by multiple notches if any of the fraud allegations prove to be true or the company's liquidity deteriorates sharply," said Mr. Lu.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch before the end of this year when the independent committee completes its investigations and we can assess the implications of the investigation on the company's creditworthiness. We may also lower the ratings after Sino-Forest releases its third-quarter 2011 results if we see evidence that the company's cash burn is substantially higher than we are forecasting or its financial performance further weakens.

We may suspend or withdraw the ratings on Sino-Forest if the company delays its results announcement for the third quarter of 2011 or the investigation is extended again. We may affirm the existing ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if we think Sino-Forest can overcome the damage to its reputation, gain access to capital to repay its debts, and transition to a sustainable business model.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Sino-Forest Corp. Ratings Lowered To 'B+' And Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Risks To Business Sustainability, June 30, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008