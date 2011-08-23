(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Chennai Water Desalination
Limited's (CWDL) outstanding senior project bank loans to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from
'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this commentary.
The downgrades reflect the project's materially low operating performance
since the start of commercial operations (commercial operation date (COD): July
2010) at the seawater desalination plant, resulting in lower-than-expected cash
flows.
Debt service coverage ratio has slipped below 1x and will most certainly remain
below breakeven for FY12 and possibly in FY13 also unless plant operations
stabilise. Problems with quality of electricity supply and sea water turbidity
have resulted in the plant achieving below 80% of its targeted production volume
of 95 million litres per day (MLD).
Pro-rata reductions to fixed capacity charges made by the off-taker (based
on actual volume of water supplied) have further depressed cash flows available
for debt service. The project has contested this action on the premise that
contracted availability was certified at the time of COD and only performance
deductions on the variable charges and penalties may be levied for reduced
volume of water supplied.
Despite the poor operating and financial performance, the bank debt
continues to amortise as per schedule. The main sponsor, who supported the
project through the construction delay, continues to infuse unsecured loans into
the project for its debt servicing. Although not contractually required, the
sponsor intends to continue providing support and this is an important
consideration for the rating in the short term. That said, the debt service
reserve account has not yet been funded; however, Fitch has been informed that a
bank guarantee for this amount is expected to be posted shortly.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that absent long-term operating
performance stabilisation, including production ramp-up and overcoming plant
outages issues, the rating may be downgraded further. Conversely, an improvement
in CWDL's operating performance, the plant's ability to supply 95MLD water on a
sustained basis can stabilize the credit quality. Further, if the off-taker
concedes the company's claim, the cash flows will receive a considerable fillip.
A tightly wound amortization schedule and a sharp increase in interest rate
on the INR-denominated loan from an initially assumed 9% to 12.75% put
additional pressure on the rating. However, Fitch notes that even at the current
performance levels, the project has capacity to retire debt given the 14-year
tail.
The 'take-or-pay' nature of the 25-year bulk water purchase agreement with
the state-owned utility continues to be the main credit strength along with
reasonably strong structural features and contractual provisions. Completion
risk has now been mitigated with the declaration of COD, although a series of
unexpected technical difficulties resulted in a 21-month delay during
construction.
CWDL is an SPV incorporated to design, construct, operate and maintain a 100
MLD seawater desalination plant at Minjur, about 35 kms north of Chennai. The
project's sponsor is IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Ltd. ('Fitch
A+(ind)'/Stable), which through its subsidiary, IVRCL Assets and Holdings Ltd
. (IVRCLAHL), owns 75% equity, while the remaining 25% equity was owned
by Befesa Construccion y Tecnologia Ambiental, S.A.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Befesa Medio Ambiente S.A (Befesa). In FY11, IVRCLAHL acquired a
further 15% beneficial interest in the project's equity from Befesa.
CWDL:
- Rupee term loans aggregating around INR270m and foreign currency loans of
around INR755m equivalent: downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind) from 'Fitch
BBB+(ind)'; and
- INR50m performance security (executed in the form of a bank guarantee):
downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'.