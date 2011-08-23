(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Emerald Assets Limited Series P1-AAA-002 floating-rate notes (FRN) due November 2015.This is a CMBS transaction currently backed by a portfolio of 36 industrial properties in Singapore.

The rating action is as follows:

EUR197.5m Emerald Assets Limited Series P1-AAA-002 FRN affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the portfolio with adequate debt service coverage and a steady occupancy rate. In addition, Fitch expects refinance risk of the underlying loan at the expected maturity date to be low, given the liquid Singapore property market, the reputation of the property manager, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT), due to its leading position in the Singapore industrial property market, as well as support from the Singapore government.

"The portfolio's net property income and free cash flow are well above Fitch's stabilised assumptions," says April Chen, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "The occupancy rate of the portfolio is expected to remain at or above the level of 90.7% reported in April 2011, due to the robust economy of Singapore."

Fitch's three-month debt service coverage ratio (DSCR defined as actual cash flow for debt service/stressed debt service) was stable at 2.5x-2.8x between the last rating action in August 2010 and February 2011, albeit declining slightly to 2.2x in April 2011. The decrease in the DSCR can be attributed both to the payment of a performance fee in March 2011 and to an increase in capital expenditure in April 2011 for maintenance and asset enhancement. The performance fee was paid after the necessary criteria were met in the 2010 financial year according to the transaction documents. The changes are in line with Fitch's expectations.

According to the latest monthly report showing data to end-April 2011, the portfolio's actual weighted average occupancy rate declined to 90.7% in April 2011 from 91.3% in March 2011. These compare with 91.2% in August 2010. Fitch understands from the property manager, A-REIT, that the changes in the occupancy rate reflect non-renewal by some tenants, or new take-up by new tenants. As at end-April 2011, the lowest occupancy rate in the portfolio was 34.7% at the 10 Toh Guan Road property, following the bankruptcy of its previous tenant in 2009. However, the security deposit from this tenant is available to top up the current rent to the original amount for 100% occupancy up to December 2011. The property manager has decommissioned some areas for asset enhancement works to reposition the building for higher value usage while the balance space is being marketed. Any further decrease in the revenues from this property is likely to have a limited impact on Fitch's DSCR based on the agency's cash flow analysis.

The transaction's loan-to-value, based on valuations by several property valuation companies performed in March 2011, was 28.8%, lower than Fitch's assessment of 40.6% in August 2009, due to asset appreciation. Fitch expects the Singapore economy to be stable in 2011 and 2012, with GDP growing 6% and 5.5% respectively. This is likely to support tenancy renewal or replacement, and mitigates the short weighted average lease term of 2.48 years of the portfolio's properties.

Emerald Assets Limited , a special purpose company incorporated under the laws of Singapore, is a financing vehicle for A-REIT, which focuses on industrial properties.