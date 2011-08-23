(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 23 - Following its recent downgrades of Banco Popular Espanol ,
Banco de Sabadell and Bankinter , and subsequent rating
withdrawal of Bankinter, Fitch Ratings has received detailed feedback from the
banks and transaction management companies regarding the actions that will be
taken on the majority of SF transactions in which these entities are involved as
counterparties. The agency understands that full implementation of remedial
actions will be achieved within the next 30 calendar days.
Under Fitch's SF Counterparty Criteria, the agency expects counterparties to
have a minimum Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a minimum
Short-term IDR of 'F1' (not on Rating Watch Negative) to support note ratings at
the 'AAsf' category or higher. For transactions where the highest note rating
does not exceed 'A+sf', counterparties with a minimum rating of 'BBB+'/'F2' will
be considered eligible counterparties.
For exposures that cannot be addressed by collateralisation (eg issuer
account banks), Fitch expects remedial action to be completed within 30 calendar
days. Fitch has contacted the respective Gestoras (trustees) and financial
entities and received feedback on the remedial actions already implemented and
formalised, or at least received sufficient information to support assurances
that remedial actions will be fully implemented in the coming weeks.
Fitch will monitor the situation closely and if the Gestoras fail to fully
formalise remedial actions in the next 30 calendar days, the agency will take
appropriate rating action on the affected notes to reflect the additional
counterparty risk.