Aug 23 - Fitch Rating has upgraded India-based Alliance Minerals Private Limited's (AMPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Ficth B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The upgrades reflect the significant improvement in AMPL's financial profile in FY11. As per company's FY11 (audited) results, its revenue grew by 81% yoy to INR637.2m, with EBITDA margin improving to 18.6% (FY10: 7.2%) primarily due to a 24% yoy increase in its capacity utilisation as well as from better sales realisation and operational efficiency. Consequently, its gross interest coverage improved to 1.9x in FY11 from 0.4x in FY10, while its net leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDA) improved to 5.07x from 24.5x during the same period.

The ratings further reflect the extensive experience of AMPL's promoters and group companies in minerals business. Also, the promoters had provided unsecured loans to AMPL in the past.

The ratings are however constrained by AMPL's limited track record, high working capital intensity as well as from the fragmented and intensively competitive nature of the industry. Also, the company is exposed to adverse movements in exchange rates as it is an export oriented unit. Further, it faces geographic concentration as a major portion of its revenue comes from the USA and EU. The above factors may cause liquidity pressures, and hence managing working capital would be a key challenge for the company.

Negative rating guidelines include any unanticipated liquidity pressures on AMPL, resulting in over utilisation of its working capital and net debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.5x. Positive rating guidelines would beinclude a strong ramp up in the company's revenues and its ability to maintain existing level of EBITDA margin and net leverage.

Incorporated in 1998, AMPL is a Chennai-based company. It is involved in the processing and exporting of granite slabs.

AMPL:

- INR270m long-term loan (reduced from INR279m): upgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)';

- INR220m fund- based working capital limit (increased from INR157.5m): upgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'; and

- INR10m non-fund based working capital limit (increased from INR5m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'.