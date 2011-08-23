(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited's (JDIL) 'Fitch A-(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Simultaneously, Fitch has classified JDIL's following instruments' rating as "Non-Monitored":

- INR99m fund-based (cash credit) working capital banking lines: migrated to 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A-(ind)';

- INR1,000m non-fund-based working capital banking lines: migrated to 'Fitch A-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A2+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JDIL. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".