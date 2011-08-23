(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's Insurer Financial Strength rating at 'AA+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating takes into consideration Asuransi Sinar Mas's leading market position in Indonesia, its consistently robust financial performance, reinsurance support and capital buffer commensurate with its business profile. The rating also reflects the highly competitive and fragmented market the insurer operates in, where price-cutting is prevalent. Also, ongoing management of catastrophe exposure is critical given that Indonesia is prone to catastrophes. Further, the level of corporate governance, market transparency and public disclosure is generally limited compared with other regional developed markets.

The insurer writes non-life primary insurance in Indonesia. Since 2007, it has become the largest insurer in the non-life primary insurance industry. Its combined ratio has been below 100% over FY05-FY10. Net income also improved to IDR298.5 bn in 2010 from IDR143 bn in 2009. As at end-December 2010, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio (RBC) amounted to 338%, in excess of the 120% regulatory minimum.

While the company's investments are generally liquid, Fitch is cautious about a potential increase in investment risks, should Asuransi Sinar Mas decide to significantly increase common share investments relative to its total equity position. Additionally, Indonesia, being its core market, is prone to natural catastrophes such as earthquakes, forest fires and floods. As such, the agency views it important for the company to manage its catastrophe risks appropriately, which it does by seeking prudent reinsurance support.

Key rating drivers for a one-notch upgrade on a national scale would be sustained and significant improvement in the insurer's credit profile, in terms of operating profile/performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, both on a standalone basis and relative to domestic peers. Conversely, Asuransi Sinar Mas's rating may face downward pressure from a material weakening of its capital level in relation to its business profile, deterioration in operating performance with a combined ratio above 100%, and/or net premiums written to equity of above 1.8x for a prolonged period.

Asuransi Sinar Mas had an operating history of 26 years.