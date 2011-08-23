(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating to '3' from '4' on the EUR300 million unsecured notes maturing in 2015, issued by French health care software and services firm Cegedim S.A. (BB/Negative/--). The recovery rating of '3' reflects our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term issue rating on the unsecured notes. The issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on Cegedim.

We have revised our recovery rating on the unsecured notes in light of Cegedim's refinancing of its bank facilities in June 2011. Cegedim used the proceeds of a new EUR200 million amortizing term loan A and EUR80 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2016 to refinance the previous bank facilities.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

The issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured notes due 2015 reflect the unsecured nature of the notes and Cegedim's postdefault exposure to the French insolvency regime, which we view as relatively unfavorable for creditors. At the same time, the ratings are supported by our valuation of the group as a going concern, which translates into a stressed enterprise value of about EUR420 million at our simulated point of default in 2014.

We understand that the new bank facilities do not benefit from any security or guarantees, contrary to the previous facilities, which were secured by share pledges and guaranteed by some of Cegedim's subsidiaries. As a result, we consider that the unsecured notes would rank pari passu with the bank facilities in the postdefault waterfall. Following the refinancing of the bank facilities, we acknowledge that there is no longer an intercreditor agreement in place between the different debtholders. While we understand that the EUR45 million shareholder loan due 2014 is intended to be subordinated to both the bank facilities and the unsecured notes, for the purpose of our recovery analysis, we assume that the loan ranks pari passu with the bank and bond debt because of the absence of an intercreditor agreement. In addition, given that the shareholder loan matures earlier than the unsecured notes and bank debt, we believe that there is a risk that the shareholder loan lenders could get priority over the unsecured noteholders, and that this could further impair recovery prospects for the noteholders.

To calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a payment default. We believe that a default would most likely be triggered by deterioration in Cegedim's operating performance and by its subsequent incapacity to repay its scheduled term loan A amortization. We envisage that operating underperformance would result from an increase in competition, particularly in the customer relationship management and strategic data segment, resulting in a loss of customers. We also envisage that mergers and acquisitions activity in the pharmaceutical industry would lead to a reduction in the size of pharmaceutical companies' medical sales forces, and therefore to a reduction in Cegedim's clients.

In addition, our assumptions include:

-- A fully drawn RCF at the point of default.

-- A 300-basis-point rise in interest rates on variable-rate debt by the time of default, to cover increased interest margins resulting from covenant breaches and potential increases in market rates on the unhedged portion of the debt.

Our scenario leads Cegedim to default in financial 2014 (ending Dec. 31), at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately EUR77 million. We value the business as a going concern, given Cegedim's leading market positions and unique business model. We estimate Cegedim's enterprise value at the simulated point of default to be about EUR420 million, which corresponds to a blended enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 5.5x.

After deducting EUR29 million of enforcement costs and another EUR15 million of finance leases, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about EUR376 million. We assume that the unsecured notes would amount to EUR310 million at default, including six months of prepetition interest, and that the pari passu shareholder loan and bank facilities would amount to EUR46 million and EUR165 million, respectively. We assume that, at default, the bank facilities would include a fully drawn EUR80 million RCF, an outstanding term loan A of about EUR80 million, and their prepetition interest. On this basis, recovery prospects for the noteholders would be at the high end of the 50%-70% range, which translates into a recovery rating of '3'. While the nominal calculated recovery is slightly higher than the indicated threshold, our criteria for the insolvency regime of France and for unsecured debt instruments caps the recovery rating at '3'. (For more information, see "Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments to Recovery And Issue Ratings", published June 20, 2008, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)