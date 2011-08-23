(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating
to '3' from '4' on the EUR300 million unsecured notes maturing in 2015, issued by French health
care software and services firm Cegedim S.A. (BB/Negative/--). The recovery rating of
'3' reflects our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a
payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term issue rating on the unsecured
notes. The issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on Cegedim.
We have revised our recovery rating on the unsecured notes in light of
Cegedim's refinancing of its bank facilities in June 2011. Cegedim used the
proceeds of a new EUR200 million amortizing term loan A and EUR80 million
revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2016 to refinance the previous bank
facilities.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured notes due 2015 reflect the
unsecured nature of the notes and Cegedim's postdefault exposure to the French
insolvency regime, which we view as relatively unfavorable for creditors. At
the same time, the ratings are supported by our valuation of the group as a
going concern, which translates into a stressed enterprise value of about EUR420
million at our simulated point of default in 2014.
We understand that the new bank facilities do not benefit from any security or
guarantees, contrary to the previous facilities, which were secured by share
pledges and guaranteed by some of Cegedim's subsidiaries. As a result, we
consider that the unsecured notes would rank pari passu with the bank
facilities in the postdefault waterfall. Following the refinancing of the bank
facilities, we acknowledge that there is no longer an intercreditor agreement
in place between the different debtholders. While we understand that the EUR45
million shareholder loan due 2014 is intended to be subordinated to both the
bank facilities and the unsecured notes, for the purpose of our recovery
analysis, we assume that the loan ranks pari passu with the bank and bond debt
because of the absence of an intercreditor agreement. In addition, given that
the shareholder loan matures earlier than the unsecured notes and bank debt,
we believe that there is a risk that the shareholder loan lenders could get
priority over the unsecured noteholders, and that this could further impair
recovery prospects for the noteholders.
To calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a payment default. We believe
that a default would most likely be triggered by deterioration in Cegedim's
operating performance and by its subsequent incapacity to repay its scheduled
term loan A amortization. We envisage that operating underperformance would
result from an increase in competition, particularly in the customer
relationship management and strategic data segment, resulting in a loss of
customers. We also envisage that mergers and acquisitions activity in the
pharmaceutical industry would lead to a reduction in the size of
pharmaceutical companies' medical sales forces, and therefore to a reduction
in Cegedim's clients.
In addition, our assumptions include:
-- A fully drawn RCF at the point of default.
-- A 300-basis-point rise in interest rates on variable-rate debt by the
time of default, to cover increased interest margins resulting from covenant
breaches and potential increases in market rates on the unhedged portion of
the debt.
Our scenario leads Cegedim to default in financial 2014 (ending Dec. 31), at
which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately EUR77 million. We value
the business as a going concern, given Cegedim's leading market positions and
unique business model. We estimate Cegedim's enterprise value at the simulated
point of default to be about EUR420 million, which corresponds to a blended
enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 5.5x.
After deducting EUR29 million of enforcement costs and another EUR15 million of
finance leases, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about EUR376 million. We
assume that the unsecured notes would amount to EUR310 million at default,
including six months of prepetition interest, and that the pari passu
shareholder loan and bank facilities would amount to EUR46 million and EUR165
million, respectively. We assume that, at default, the bank facilities would
include a fully drawn EUR80 million RCF, an outstanding term loan A of about EUR80
million, and their prepetition interest. On this basis, recovery prospects for
the noteholders would be at the high end of the 50%-70% range, which
translates into a recovery rating of '3'. While the nominal calculated
recovery is slightly higher than the indicated threshold, our criteria for the
insolvency regime of France and for unsecured debt instruments caps the
recovery rating at '3'. (For more information, see "Update:
Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments to Recovery And Issue Ratings", published
June 20, 2008, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)