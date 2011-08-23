(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's (BB50x.L) (Barclays) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating at 'aa-', Individual Rating at 'B' and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Barclays strong UK franchise, broad business mix, robust profitability, good liquidity and sophisticated risk management. They also consider the earnings and risk volatility in its investment banking division, Barclays Capital (BarCap). Barclays weathered the market turmoil in better shape than many of its peers, reflecting its good risk management and strong revenue generation. Diverse, robust and stable earnings are able to absorb significant impairments.