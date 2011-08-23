(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's
(BB50x.L) (Barclays) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating at 'aa-',
Individual Rating at 'B' and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this commentary.
The ratings reflect Barclays strong UK franchise, broad
business mix, robust profitability, good liquidity and
sophisticated risk management. They also consider the earnings
and risk volatility in its investment banking division, Barclays
Capital (BarCap). Barclays weathered the market
turmoil in better shape than many of its peers, reflecting its
good risk management and strong revenue generation. Diverse,
robust and stable earnings are able to absorb significant
impairments.