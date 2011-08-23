(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 23 - Ratings assigned to local government investment
pools (LGIPs) and other public funds by Fitch Ratings remain
unchanged, despite the recent period of heightened market
volatility. Fitch is issuing this sector comment in response to
questions from various LGIP participants.
Fitch-rated LGIPs and public funds invest in high quality
securities and, on average, allocate over 72.4% of their assets
to U.S. government and agency securities. Liquidity parameters
remained consistent with the policies governing redemption
activities of these fund's participants. A list of Fitch-rated
LGIPs and other public funds is available at the end of this
release.