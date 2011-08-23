(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Ratings assigned to local government investment pools (LGIPs) and other public funds by Fitch Ratings remain unchanged, despite the recent period of heightened market volatility. Fitch is issuing this sector comment in response to questions from various LGIP participants.

Fitch-rated LGIPs and public funds invest in high quality securities and, on average, allocate over 72.4% of their assets to U.S. government and agency securities. Liquidity parameters remained consistent with the policies governing redemption activities of these fund's participants. A list of Fitch-rated LGIPs and other public funds is available at the end of this release.