BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The full list of rating actions is as follows.
DTC One Special Purpose Company:
JPY0.13bn* Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY1.11bn* Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY5m* Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY0.32bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.18bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.32bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.35bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Two Funding Limited:
JPY2.08bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY0.47bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
JPY0.28bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
JPY0.38bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.85bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY3.21bn* Class J notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Three Funding Limited:
JPY2.69bn* Class A-1 notes 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN
JPY1.83bn* Class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN
JPY0.87bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.54bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.69bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.776bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Four Funding Limited:
JPY4.71bn* Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY2.35bn* Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY0.59bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.59bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.59bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.3bn* Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Five Funding Limited :
JPY7.12bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY0.6bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.6bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.6bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.33bn* Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Six Funding Limited:
JPY9.69bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY0.8bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.84bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.66bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.45bn* Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Seven Funding Limited:
JPY12.17bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY1.2bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.06bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.89bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.18bn* Class N notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Eight Funding Limited:
JPY15.15bn* Class A notes 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN
JPY1.78bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.62bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.21bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.24bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.88bn* Class N notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
*as of 28 September 2012
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately