(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 -
Overview
-- The contracted sales of Yanlord, a China-based real estate developer, were
weaker than we expected in 2011, and we do not see signs of improvement in 2012.
-- In our view, Yanlord's sales performance highlights the company's weaker-than-expected
sales execution and high project and geographic concentration risks.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Yanlord to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We
are also lowering the rating on the company's outstanding senior notes to 'B+' from 'BB'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Yanlord's liquidity may deteriorate if
property sales are weaker than our expectation.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on
China-based property developer Yanlord Land Group Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The outlook is
negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from
'BB'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China scale credit rating on Yanlord to 'cnBB'
from 'cnBB+', and that on the notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB+'.
Rationale
We downgraded Yanlord because we expect the company's cash flow to remain weak and its
capital structure to deteriorate over the next 12 months due to its unsatisfactory sales
execution of property sales and a deepening market correction. In addition, we believe the
company's refinancing risks have increased in the coming two years, as a large amount of debt
will mature in 2012-2013.