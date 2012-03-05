(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure Limited's (BEIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect BEIL's strong position in the industrial waste management industry, around a decade-long experience of its founders (Tatva Global Environment Limited - TGEL) in executing environment-based waste disposal projects, and its strong membership base both in landfill (619) and incineration operations (323) and advanced waste disposal facilities. The ratings also reflect BEIL's strong order book of 238,738 metric tons (MT) for its landfill and 46,278 MT for its common incineration operations as at end-March 2011. The ratings also factor in the company's stable revenue growth, comfortable profitability and moderate gearing levels.

Fitch notes that the company's debt levels increased to INR225.7m as on 31 December 2012 (FY11: INR97.3m, FY10: INR58.2m) as a major proportion of its overall capex of INR350m (19,800 MT waste burnt per annum), attributed to the new common incineration plant, was incurred in FY12. The total cost was incurred over FY11-FY12 and funded by term loans of INR90m, internal accruals of INR118.6m and a government subsidy of INR141.4m. BEIL has already received INR61.6m of the total subsidy amount, and expects to receive the balance in FY13. The new common plant was finally commissioned in November 2011.

Also, the company acquired a land in Dahej for its landfill operations in FY11 for INR90m under a deferred payment mechanism from the government. These factors led to BEIL's net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDAR) increasing to 1x in 9MFY12 (on an annualised basis) and 0.6x in FY11 (FY10: 0.5x).

The ratings are constrained by BEIL's small scale of operations and volatile margins. In FY11, overall revenues grew by 12.9% yoy to INR316.4m led largely by increased volumes in the incineration division. However, overall EBITDA margins contracted to 18.1% (FY10: 19.5%) led by the company's decision to make provisions for post-closure expenses at a higher rate of INR76/MT compared with INR25/MT in FY10 and a general increase in administrative expenses as a percentage of sales. The post-closure expenses are required to be incurred once the landfill has been fully utilised.

Negative rating action may also result from environmental risk arising from non-compliance with regulatory guidelines, inability to attract and retain customers, delays or non-receipt of the balance government subsidy or any unexpected debt-led capex, resulting in adjusted net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) exceeding 3x on a sustained basis. Any additional loans or funding to group companies resulting in liquidity pressure will also be negative for the ratings.

BEIL provides industrial waste treatment services through its secured landfill and common incineration facility in Bharuch. The company is 75.8% owned by TGEL, and is promoted by industrial associations of Ankleshwar, Panoli and Jhagadia. For 9MFY12, the company reported revenues of INR341.1m (9MFY11: INR208.2m) led by higher volumes of waste burnt under incineration process. EBITDA margins improved to 37.5% (9MFY11: 32.8%).

Fitch has also affirmed BEIL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR169m term loans (increased from INR 38.3m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund based limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'