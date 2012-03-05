(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure Limited's
(BEIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect BEIL's strong position in the industrial waste management
industry, around a decade-long experience of its founders (Tatva Global
Environment Limited - TGEL) in executing environment-based waste disposal
projects, and its strong membership base both in landfill (619) and incineration
operations (323) and advanced waste disposal facilities. The ratings also
reflect BEIL's strong order book of 238,738 metric tons (MT) for its landfill
and 46,278 MT for its common incineration operations as at end-March 2011. The
ratings also factor in the company's stable revenue growth, comfortable
profitability and moderate gearing levels.
Fitch notes that the company's debt levels increased to INR225.7m as on 31
December 2012 (FY11: INR97.3m, FY10: INR58.2m) as a major proportion of its
overall capex of INR350m (19,800 MT waste burnt per annum), attributed to the
new common incineration plant, was incurred in FY12. The total cost was incurred
over FY11-FY12 and funded by term loans of INR90m, internal accruals of
INR118.6m and a government subsidy of INR141.4m. BEIL has already received
INR61.6m of the total subsidy amount, and expects to receive the balance in
FY13. The new common plant was finally commissioned in November 2011.
Also, the company acquired a land in Dahej for its landfill operations in FY11
for INR90m under a deferred payment mechanism from the government. These factors
led to BEIL's net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDAR) increasing to 1x in
9MFY12 (on an annualised basis) and 0.6x in FY11 (FY10: 0.5x).
The ratings are constrained by BEIL's small scale of operations and volatile
margins. In FY11, overall revenues grew by 12.9% yoy to INR316.4m led largely by
increased volumes in the incineration division. However, overall EBITDA margins
contracted to 18.1% (FY10: 19.5%) led by the company's decision to make
provisions for post-closure expenses at a higher rate of INR76/MT compared with
INR25/MT in FY10 and a general increase in administrative expenses as a
percentage of sales. The post-closure expenses are required to be incurred once
the landfill has been fully utilised.
Negative rating action may also result from environmental risk arising from
non-compliance with regulatory guidelines, inability to attract and retain
customers, delays or non-receipt of the balance government subsidy or any
unexpected debt-led capex, resulting in adjusted net financial leverage
(adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) exceeding 3x on a sustained basis. Any additional
loans or funding to group companies resulting in liquidity pressure will also be
negative for the ratings.
BEIL provides industrial waste treatment services through its secured landfill
and common incineration facility in Bharuch. The company is 75.8% owned by TGEL,
and is promoted by industrial associations of Ankleshwar, Panoli and Jhagadia.
For 9MFY12, the company reported revenues of INR341.1m (9MFY11: INR208.2m) led
by higher volumes of waste burnt under incineration process. EBITDA margins
improved to 37.5% (9MFY11: 32.8%).
Fitch has also affirmed BEIL's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR169m term loans (increased from INR 38.3m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR50m non-fund based limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'