Liquidity

We view Agroton's current liquidity situation as "less than adequate," under our criteria. This is owing to the company's weakened standing in the capital markets and the absence of a core bank group, which limits Agroton's ability to refinance its $50 million bond maturing in July 2014. The company has a poor track record of internal operating cash flow generation; this was negative over the past five years. At the same time, we note that the ratio of liquidity sources to uses is 1.06x for the 12 months to July 2013.

Estimated sources of cash in the 12 months to July 2013 include:

-- Surplus cash of $17.8 million as of June 30, 2012, after deducting $2 million of cash tied into operations; and

-- Operating cash flow of $15.7 million, according to our base-case scenario.

Estimated uses of cash in the 12 months to July 2013 include:

-- Estimated capital expenditure of $31 million; and

-- Contractual debt amortization of $0.2 million.

Agroton's business is exposed to strong seasonality and large working capital swings. Agroton's bonds do not include any financial covenants.

Recovery analysis

The $50 million unsecured notes issued by Agroton are rated 'CCC+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating is mainly based on the currently limited amount of debt ranking prior to the notes, even though they are unsecured, thereby allowing for substantial coverage. At the same time, the recovery rating is constrained, in our view, by the lack of documentary protection for the notes against future secured debt issuance, as well as by what we consider to be an unfavorable insolvency regime in Ukraine.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances the significant cash supporting Agroton's liquidity over the next 12 months against the company's need to refinance or repay its bond maturing in July 2014, as well as the risks related to the company's transparency and corporate governance.

The stable outlook also reflects our opinion that Agroton's operating performance over the next six to 12 months should continue to benefit from favorable agricultural commodity prices. We also believe that Agroton will carefully calibrate its capital expenditure on expansion against its ability to service its coupon payments.

The ratings could be positively affected if the company can generate the substantial free cash flow generation over the next two years necessary to accumulate funds for the upcoming bond repayment. Further rating upside could arise from a steady and sustainable improvement in Agroton's standing in the capital markets and advance refinancing of the bond.

Negative rating pressure could develop if Agroton does not secure the necessary liquidity sources to repay its upcoming bond repayment at least nine months before it falls due. We could consider a negative rating action if we saw no improvement in the company's transparency, including the quality of its financials for 2012 and consistency between its plans and forecasts against actual developments. Adverse market conditions, such as a sharp fall in market prices for wheat and sunflower seeds, could also weigh on the company's credit quality.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods Industry, April 28, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To

From

Agroton Public Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/-- CCC+/Watch Dev/--

Agroton Public Ltd.

Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC+/Watch

Dev

Recovery Rating 4 4