(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd's (BCIL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

While affirming the ratings, Fitch has considered the consolidated credit profile of BCIL and B.N.T Innovation Pvt Ltd (BIPL, 'Fitch B-(ind)'/Stable), a B.N.T group company. The entities have guaranteed each others' bank loans.

The ratings continue to reflect the weak and volatile operating performance of the combined entity. On a consolidated basis, EBITDA margin have ranged from 11.5% to 0.7% over FY08-FY11 (financial year ending March), with low interest coverage and significantly high financial leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 0.19x and 56.2x in FY11 (FY10: 0.42x, 25.1x), respectively. However, the consolidated turnover increased to INR621.4m in FY11 from INR538.5m in FY10, as there was an increase in the number of orders executed during the year.

The ratings are supported by over a two-decade-long experience of BCIL's management in the domestic textile industry. Moreover, the rental income of INR32.5m every year from its real estate property in Chennai - leased to a multinational company - provides comfort when there are operational deficits.

A negative rating guideline would be any delay/default in debt repayments. A positive rating guideline would be interest coverage of above 1.25x. These guidelines are on a consolidated basis.

Incorporated in 1986, BCIL has a manufacturing capacity of 1.2 million garments per year, and exports readymade woven garments to Europe. In FY11, on a standalone basis, it reported revenues of INR384.8m (FY10: INR287.2m), negative EBITDA of INR4.9m (FY10: negative INR4.8m) and a net profit of INR0.5m (FY10: a net loss INR15.2m). During 9MFY12 (un-audited), the company reported revenue of INR270m with an EBITDA of INR27m.

For BIPL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "B.N.T. Innovations Affirmed at 'Fitch B-(ind)'/Stable", dated 02 March 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch has also affirmed BCIL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR155m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR65m): affirmed at 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR17.4m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR5m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'