(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Arabia-based SAMBA Financial Group's (SAMBA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor at 'A+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

SAMBA's IDRs are support-driven and reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support from the Saudi authorities if ever required, owing to its systemic importance (second-largest bank in the Kingdom by assets) and the state's indirect 50.3% stake in the bank. The Saudi authorities also have a long track record of support for the banking sector.

The VR reflects SAMBA's standalone strengths, including its leading franchise, healthy profitability, comfortable liquidity and solid capital position. The VR also takes into account certain weaknesses, notably high concentrations in both loans and deposits, moderate pressure on core earnings and continuing volatility in investment income.

After deleveraging over the previous two years, SAMBA grew its loan book in 2011, boosted by high government spending. With volume growth, Fitch expects core net special commission income to strengthen. The pressure on net special commission income from the low interest rate environment has been partly compensated by fee income. However, the bank's continuing appetite for trading and investment activity could negatively affect earnings due to market volatility. Fitch expects SAMBA's profitability to continue to benefit from its low cost base (cost/income ratio of 30%) and improving asset quality.

SAMBA's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio fell to 3% at end-2011 with risks to asset quality being limited. Nevertheless, sensitivity to loan concentrations remains high and a key negative for its VR.

The bank is primarily customer deposit funded reflecting its strong franchise. The lack of long term funding is a moderate concern given its increasing exposure to large corporate deals and project financing during 2011. However, liquidity is supported by the bank's large portfolio of government and other highly-rated securities and placements with banks and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

The bank's solid capital (Fitch core capital ratio of 18.1% at end-2011) is an important rating driver.

Established in 1980, SAMBA is one of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi stock market, the government (via three public agencies) is the largest shareholder. SAMBA has a 14% share of domestic banking assets.