In Saecure 9, we have observed a small decrease in our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and an increase in our weighted-average loss severity (WALS). Combined, these in turn increase the required level of credit enhancement for all of the classes of notes. The primary reason for this is the recent decline in Dutch house prices, which has increased our estimate of the weighted-average loan-to-foreclosure value for the pool and increased our WALS. The increased seasoning has had a positive impact on our WAFF.

In Saecure 8 NHG, we have observed a decrease in our WAFF and a decrease, albeit smaller, in our WALS, primarily due to the reduction in the percentage of construction mortgage loans since closing. Combined, these in turn decrease the required level of credit enhancement for all of the classes of notes. Similar to Saecure 9, the decline in Dutch house prices has been a negative factor, and we consider the increased seasoning to be a positive factor in our analysis.

The performance of both transactions to date has been in line with our expectations. Arrears are low and have trended below our index, although they have increased in both transactions since closing. Both transactions benefit from fully funded, non-amortizing reserve funds. They also benefit from similar hedging arrangements that guarantee a minimum excess margin, based on the performing balance of the notes.

Both transactions have deleveraged since closing, increasing the level of credit enhancement for all classes of notes. We consider the level of available credit enhancement in both transactions to be sufficient to support the currently assigned ratings on all classes of notes and have therefore affirmed all of our ratings in both transactions.

Saecure 8 NHG and Saecure 9 securitize prime Dutch residential mortgages that AEGON Levensverzekering N.V. originated.

CREDIT STABILITY

Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years under moderate stress conditions, are in line with our Credit Stability Criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012.

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- New Issue: SAECURE 9 B.V., Oct. 5, 2010

-- New Issue: SAECURE 8 NHG B.V., Oct. 4, 2010

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria, Dec. 16, 2005

-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Ratings Affirmed

Saecure 8 NHG B.V.

EUR1.487 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

B AA (sf)

C A (sf)

Saecure 9 B.V.

EUR909 Million Mortgage-Backed Notes (Of Which EUR27 Million Unrated Notes)

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

B AA+ (sf)

C AA (sf)

D A (sf)