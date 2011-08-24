(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on
Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) are not affected by the
company's first-half 2011 financial results, which were weaker than we had expected.
Franshion's contract sales and the performance of its investment property
portfolio are in line with our expectation. However, the increase in
Franshion's debt is much higher than we had expected, although we note that
this is partly due to the company's intention to increase its liquidity buffer.
We anticipate that Franshion's credit ratios will likely be weaker than our
base-case scenario for 2011 due to higher-than-expected debt. The company's
credit profile could remain weak for the current rating if its debt remains
high and contract sales slow down, do not meet our expectation, and show no
signs of improving. Nevertheless, we believe that Franshion has good financial
flexibility. In addition, the company has indicated that it could seek
cooperation from other partners in certain projects to improve its financial
position.