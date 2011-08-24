(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) are not affected by the company's first-half 2011 financial results, which were weaker than we had expected. Franshion's contract sales and the performance of its investment property portfolio are in line with our expectation. However, the increase in Franshion's debt is much higher than we had expected, although we note that this is partly due to the company's intention to increase its liquidity buffer.

We anticipate that Franshion's credit ratios will likely be weaker than our base-case scenario for 2011 due to higher-than-expected debt. The company's credit profile could remain weak for the current rating if its debt remains high and contract sales slow down, do not meet our expectation, and show no signs of improving. Nevertheless, we believe that Franshion has good financial flexibility. In addition, the company has indicated that it could seek cooperation from other partners in certain projects to improve its financial position.