(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings will host its annual
series of emerging market outlook conferences, entitled 'Challenges of
Convergence', in Frankfurt, Paris and London on 7, 8 and 9 September
respectively.
Chaired by Ed Parker, Fitch's Head of EMEA Sovereign Ratings, and also featuring
senior Fitch analysts from the agency's Corporate Finance and Financial
Institutions groups - including Charlene Chu of Fitch's Asia-Pacific banking
team presenting on China - these events will discuss topics such as:
- Rising economic power of emerging market sovereigns and risks from "advanced
country" difficulties
- Chinese banking system and global impact of a China slowdown
- Credit growth in emerging market banking systems, risks, and regulation
- Challenges facing emerging market corporates, including impact of commodity
prices
The London event will also feature a keynote presentation from Christian Keller,
Head of Emerging EMEA Research at Barclays Capital - Emerging Markets: New 'Safe
Havens' or Emerging 'Bubbles'?
Attendance at these events is complimentary but pre-registration is required.
Members of the press are also welcome to attend and to register should contact
their local Fitch media relations contact listed at the bottom of this press
release.
Delegate registration / agenda details -
Frankfurt, Wednesday 7 September
Time: 9:00am - 1.00pm
Venue: MainBuilding Konferenz, Taunusanlage 16, Frankfurt D-60325
Online Registration/Agenda: here
Event Contact: Sabine Kaatz, Tel: +49 (0)69 76 80 76 254 /
frankfurtevents@fitchratings.com
Paris, Thursday 8 September
Time: 08.30 - 11.50
Venue: Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, Paris 75008
Online Registration/Agenda: here
Event Contact: Camille Leblond, Tel:+33 (0)1 44 29 91 86
/fitch.parisnews@fitchratings.com
London, Friday 9 September
Time: 08:30am - 12:30pm
Venue: Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London Bridge, SE1 9DD
Online Registration/Agenda: here
Event Contact: Emma Tappin, Tel: 0203 530 1700 / emma.tappin@fitchratings.com