(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings will host its annual series of emerging market outlook conferences, entitled 'Challenges of Convergence', in Frankfurt, Paris and London on 7, 8 and 9 September respectively.

Chaired by Ed Parker, Fitch's Head of EMEA Sovereign Ratings, and also featuring senior Fitch analysts from the agency's Corporate Finance and Financial Institutions groups - including Charlene Chu of Fitch's Asia-Pacific banking team presenting on China - these events will discuss topics such as:

- Rising economic power of emerging market sovereigns and risks from "advanced country" difficulties

- Chinese banking system and global impact of a China slowdown

- Credit growth in emerging market banking systems, risks, and regulation

- Challenges facing emerging market corporates, including impact of commodity prices

The London event will also feature a keynote presentation from Christian Keller, Head of Emerging EMEA Research at Barclays Capital - Emerging Markets: New 'Safe Havens' or Emerging 'Bubbles'?

Attendance at these events is complimentary but pre-registration is required. Members of the press are also welcome to attend and to register should contact their local Fitch media relations contact listed at the bottom of this press release.

Delegate registration / agenda details -

Frankfurt, Wednesday 7 September

Time: 9:00am - 1.00pm

Venue: MainBuilding Konferenz, Taunusanlage 16, Frankfurt D-60325

Online Registration/Agenda: here

Event Contact: Sabine Kaatz, Tel: +49 (0)69 76 80 76 254 / frankfurtevents@fitchratings.com

Paris, Thursday 8 September

Time: 08.30 - 11.50

Venue: Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, Paris 75008

Online Registration/Agenda: here

Event Contact: Camille Leblond, Tel:+33 (0)1 44 29 91 86 /fitch.parisnews@fitchratings.com

London, Friday 9 September

Time: 08:30am - 12:30pm

Venue: Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London Bridge, SE1 9DD

Online Registration/Agenda: here

Event Contact: Emma Tappin, Tel: 0203 530 1700 / emma.tappin@fitchratings.com