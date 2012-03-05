(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings says that Hammerson Plc's (Hammerson; 'BBB+'/Stable) recent strategic decision to concentrate on the retail sector could be the catalyst for EMEA REITs to transform themselves into sector specific US-style REITs in the medium term.

"There is a growing trend in global REIT markets of investors diversifying by owning REITs in several sectors, whilst enabling REIT management to concentrate on single-property type allocation and management within the sector," says Jean-Pierre Husband, Director in Fitch's European Corporate Finance team.

This trend is likely to intensify in Europe in the next two to three years as EMEA REITs apply much more stringent capital allocation models than previously, placing greater emphasis on optimising their operational excellence and competitive advantage within single sectors, rather than retaining their traditional multi-sector approach.

For example, Hammerson will be able to better lever its specialist retail asset management skills and knowledge and should maintain the group's solid business, operational and financial profile. Cash proceeds from office property disposals will be re-invested into new retail acquisitions and this should preserve the group's financial metrics.

In the US, REITs are generally sector specific, using their portfolio size and sector-specific asset management skills to provide above-average property industry returns to shareholders. In Europe, this concentration has been partly stymied to date by relatively moderately-sized home markets and differing national property and planning laws.

Although Fitch recognises that sector diversification can reduce risks, provided the portfolio has a critical size in each sector, concentration in one sector can provide operational and financial upside for all stakeholders. It is easier to reach a critical size and management can develop strong specific sector skills within a given asset class. Higher income yield returns from more aggressively managed and targeted portfolios offer enhanced interest cover for bondholders under such scenarios.

Of the eight major EMEA REITs and property investment companies that Fitch rates, only 50% concentrate on one property asset class. In the US, Fitch currently rates 41 REITs, of which 37 (90%) are single-sector REITs.

While the decision by an EMEA REIT to concentrate on a particular asset class will initially reduce its sector diversification, EMEA REITs should be able to use their sector-specific asset management skills more efficiently and gradually over a larger portfolio as they re-invest funds into their chosen core sector. This should over time improve EMEA REIT's cost to income ratio, which currently stands at an average of around 24% of gross rental income at end of 2011.

However, Fitch believes there is an element of execution risk as EMEA REITs sell non-core assets into uncertain property markets, although the major EMEA REITs have a strong track record of selling assets at good prices in difficult property markets. Generally these companies have the financial flexibility to allow them to sell over the medium-term, giving them sufficient time for proper marketing of the buildings identified for disposal.