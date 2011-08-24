(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Jan. 18, 2011, we placed certain ratings in these four transactions on CreditWatch negative when our 2010 counterparty criteria became effective.

-- On July 18, 2011, we took rating actions in these transactions and kept the affected ratings on CreditWatch negative while awaiting execution of amended documentation at the transaction level.

-- Following confirmation that the novation of the swap agreement has taken place, we have removed the affected classes from CreditWatch negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on eight classes of notes in:

-- TDA IberCaja 2 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos,

-- TDA IberCaja 4 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos,

-- TDA IberCaja 5 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos , and

-- TDA IberCaja ICO-FTVPO Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (see list below).

All four are Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions with Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Zaragoza, Aragon y Rioja (IberCaja) acting as originator and servicer.

Today's rating actions follow confirmation from Titulizacion de Activos S.G.F.T. S.A. , the trustee, that Banco Santander S.A. (AA/Negative/A-1+) has replaced the transactions' previous interest rate swap counterparty.

We last took rating action in these transactions in July following the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

At the time, we did not consider that the swaps were in line with our criteria and they had not been amended since our criteria became effective on Jan. 18, 2011, when we first placed the ratings on these notes on CreditWatch negative (see "EMEA Structured Finance CreditWatch Actions In Connection With Revised Counterparty Criteria").

We therefore stressed the transactions without the benefit of these swaps and took rating actions on the basis of information received from the trustee that Banco Santander would replace the previous counterparty--capping the ratings on the notes at Banco Santander's long-term rating plus one notch (see "Ratings In Eight European RMBS Transactions Kept On CreditWatch Negative Awaiting Execution Of Amended Documentation," published July 18, 2011).

The affected classes remained on CreditWatch negative pending the novation of the swap contracts, which has now taken place. We have therefore removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all affected classes.