OVERVIEW
-- On Jan. 18, 2011, we placed certain ratings in these four transactions
on CreditWatch negative when our 2010 counterparty criteria became effective.
-- On July 18, 2011, we took rating actions in these transactions and
kept the affected ratings on CreditWatch negative while awaiting execution of
amended documentation at the transaction level.
-- Following confirmation that the novation of the swap agreement has
taken place, we have removed the affected classes from CreditWatch negative.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on eight classes of
notes in:
-- TDA IberCaja 2 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos,
-- TDA IberCaja 4 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos,
-- TDA IberCaja 5 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos , and
-- TDA IberCaja ICO-FTVPO Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (see list
below).
All four are Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
transactions with Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Zaragoza, Aragon y
Rioja (IberCaja) acting as originator and servicer.
Today's rating actions follow confirmation from Titulizacion de Activos
S.G.F.T. S.A. , the trustee, that Banco Santander S.A.
(AA/Negative/A-1+) has
replaced the transactions' previous interest rate swap counterparty.
We last took rating action in these transactions in July following the
application of our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).
At the time, we did not consider that the swaps were in line with our
criteria
and they had not been amended since our criteria became effective on Jan. 18,
2011, when we first placed the ratings on these notes on CreditWatch negative
(see "EMEA Structured Finance CreditWatch Actions In Connection With Revised
Counterparty Criteria").
We therefore stressed the transactions without the benefit of these swaps
and took rating actions on the basis of information received from the trustee
that
Banco Santander would replace the previous counterparty--capping the ratings
on the notes at Banco Santander's long-term rating plus one notch (see
"Ratings In Eight European RMBS Transactions Kept On CreditWatch Negative
Awaiting Execution Of Amended Documentation," published July 18, 2011).
The affected classes remained on CreditWatch negative pending the novation
of the swap contracts, which has now taken place. We have therefore removed from
CreditWatch negative our ratings on all affected classes.