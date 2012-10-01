LONDON Oct 1 The British government would be
prepared to use its 'golden share' to veto the proposed $45
billion merger between EADS and BAE Systems if
the terms were not right for Britain, a defence ministry source
said.
Priorities for the British government include jobs and
future security for BAE plants in Britain. It would also insist
that the defence business is based in Britain with a British
chief executive, said the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
"(Prime Minister) David Cameron, (business minister) Vince
Cable and (defence minister) Philip Hammond don't really want
France and Germany owning more than 9 percent - they want a
combined company to be a commercial organisation and free of
overt political influence," the source said.
Three German sources said on Monday that the merger talks
are at risk of failing due to the divergent stances of the
governments involved.