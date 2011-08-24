(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

-- The SDKU-DS-led coalition government that came to power in the Slovak Republic following the June 2010 elections is committed to consolidating public finances and restructuring the economy.

-- This commitment continues Slovakia's decade-long track record of economic reform.

-- We have therefore revised the outlook on the Republic to positive from stable and affirmed our 'A+/A-1' ratings.

-- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade if Slovakia's government reduces its currently high fiscal deficit, stabilizes government debt as a share of GDP, and continues to reform the labor market and business environment.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on the Slovak Republic to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+/A-1' sovereign credit ratings on the Republic. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for all European Monetary Union (EMU) members, including the Republic, stands at 'AAA'. In our view, the likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) constraining access to the foreign exchange needed for debt service is extremely low.

The ratings on Slovakia reflect our view of the sovereign's decade-long track record of economic and fiscal reforms, its strong growth potential, and its moderate (although slowly rising) debt burden. These strengths are offset by Slovakia's high level of structural unemployment and its wealth levels, which still lag those of eurozone peers.

Slovakia's coalition government came to power in July 2010 and has pledged to reverse recent fiscal slippage and bring the deficit below 3% of GDP by 2013. The 2011 budget targets a deficit of 4.9% of GDP in 2011, down from an average of 8% of GDP for the past two years. The government expects to achieve this through a combination of expenditure cuts and revenue-enhancing measures.

Our base-case scenario forecasts that the government will manage to narrow the fiscal deficit to 4% of GDP by 2013; in other words, we expect the deficit to fall at a slightly slower rate than the government itself is forecasting. Should the government achieve its own fiscal targets, this would support its sovereign creditworthiness. However, we see risks on the fiscal side, including a weaker-than-expected economic performance and public and political opposition to proposed austerity measures. Although there is a possibility of early elections, we understand that all major parties would enact fiscal tightening. Any deviation would put at risk investor confidence, which is key for Slovakia's convergence with its eurozone peers.

As well as focusing on short- to mid-term fiscal consolidation, the government is also proposing several measures to strengthen the state's intertemporal solvency. These include a fiscal responsibility act that would limit public debt and nominal expenditure, as well as establishing an independent fiscal council. The government also aims to combat tax evasion and unify tax collection. In addition, it plans another round of pension reforms designed to simplify and strengthen the system. One of the proposed reforms would link retirement age to life expectancy and will come before Parliament later this year.

The 'AAA' T&C assessment applies to all EMU members and reflects our view that there is an extremely low risk of the ECB restricting access to the foreign exchange needed for debt service.

The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade if Slovakia's government reduces its currently high fiscal deficit in line with our expectations, stabilizes the government debt as a share of GDP, and continues to reform the labor market and the business environment. We anticipate that these steps would promote sustained, strong, and balanced economic growth and could therefore help close the wealth gap within Slovakia and between it and the other eurozone countries. Conversely, if the government fails to halt rising government debt levels, or there is significant stagnation on the proposed structural reforms, ratings could stabilize at current levels.

