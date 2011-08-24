(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
-- The SDKU-DS-led coalition government that came to power in the Slovak
Republic following the June 2010 elections is committed to consolidating
public finances and restructuring the economy.
-- This commitment continues Slovakia's decade-long track record of
economic reform.
-- We have therefore revised the outlook on the Republic to positive from
stable and affirmed our 'A+/A-1' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade if
Slovakia's government reduces its currently high fiscal deficit, stabilizes
government debt as a share of GDP, and continues to reform the labor market
and business environment.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on
the Slovak Republic to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
'A+/A-1' sovereign credit ratings on the Republic. Our transfer and
convertibility (T&C) assessment for all European Monetary Union (EMU) members,
including the Republic, stands at 'AAA'. In our view, the likelihood of the
European Central Bank (ECB) constraining access to the foreign exchange needed
for debt service is extremely low.
The ratings on Slovakia reflect our view of the sovereign's decade-long
track record of economic and fiscal reforms, its strong growth potential, and
its moderate (although slowly rising) debt burden. These strengths are offset by
Slovakia's high level of structural unemployment and its wealth levels, which
still lag those of eurozone peers.
Slovakia's coalition government came to power in July 2010 and has pledged
to reverse recent fiscal slippage and bring the deficit below 3% of GDP by 2013.
The 2011 budget targets a deficit of 4.9% of GDP in 2011, down from an average
of 8% of GDP for the past two years. The government expects to achieve this
through a combination of expenditure cuts and revenue-enhancing measures.
Our base-case scenario forecasts that the government will manage to narrow
the fiscal deficit to 4% of GDP by 2013; in other words, we expect the deficit
to fall at a slightly slower rate than the government itself is forecasting.
Should the government achieve its own fiscal targets, this would support its
sovereign creditworthiness. However, we see risks on the fiscal side,
including a weaker-than-expected economic performance and public and political
opposition to proposed austerity measures. Although there is a possibility of
early elections, we understand that all major parties would enact fiscal
tightening. Any deviation would put at risk investor confidence, which is key
for Slovakia's convergence with its eurozone peers.
As well as focusing on short- to mid-term fiscal consolidation, the
government is also proposing several measures to strengthen the state's
intertemporal solvency. These include a fiscal responsibility act that would
limit public debt and nominal expenditure, as well as establishing an
independent fiscal council. The government also aims to combat tax evasion and
unify tax collection. In addition, it plans another round of pension reforms
designed to simplify and strengthen the system. One of the proposed reforms
would link retirement age to life expectancy and will come before Parliament
later this year.
The 'AAA' T&C assessment applies to all EMU members and reflects our view
that there is an extremely low risk of the ECB restricting access to the foreign
exchange needed for debt service.
The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade if Slovakia's
government reduces its currently high fiscal deficit in line with our
expectations, stabilizes the government debt as a share of GDP, and continues
to reform the labor market and the business environment. We anticipate that
these steps would promote sustained, strong, and balanced economic growth and
could therefore help close the wealth gap within Slovakia and between it and
the other eurozone countries. Conversely, if the government fails to halt
rising government debt levels, or there is significant stagnation on the
proposed structural reforms, ratings could stabilize at current levels.
