(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Petersburg Social Commercial Bank's (PSCB) ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation reflects the bank's good profitability (21% return-on-equity in 2011), supported by high cash-settlement commission income (51% of operating revenue in 2011); reasonable quality of loan portfolio with non-performing loans (overdue more than 90 days) of only 1.8% of loans at end-2011; and significant liquidity cushion covering 47% of customer accounts at the same date.

At the same time, the bank's franchise remains limited (it operates through five branches) and Fitch believes that PSCB's focus on cash-settlement transactions may be a source of regulatory risk, although the agency has some comfort from a positive track record of Central Bank of Russia inspections. The bank's capitalisation is moderate with the regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 14% offering limited additional loss absorption capacity of only 6.2% of the loan book.

PSCB is a small bank owned by four entrepreneurs located in St. Petersburg, and ranked 169th by total assets at end-2011.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as PSCB has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for PSCB.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable, withdrawn

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B', withdrawn

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', withdrawn

Support Rating: affirmed at '5', withdrawn

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor', withdrawn

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB(rus)', Outlook Stable, withdrawn