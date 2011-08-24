(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Federal Bank Limited's (FBL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. FBL's INR4.5bn subordinated lower Tier 2 debt has also been affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' based on the agency's criteria.

FBL's ratings reflect its strong capitalisation and track record of above-average profitability. The ratings also reflect the deterioration in the bank's asset quality and the geographical concentration risk. The latter could challenge the bank's future asset quality and/or funding in times of stress, compared with more geographically diverse banks. At end-June 2011 (Q1FY12), FBL's home state of Kerala accounted for around 39% of its advances and 49% of its deposits. However, Fitch also takes note of the changes being emphasized by FBL's new management in the credit risk management framework and organisation culture.

The ratings continue to derive strength from FBL's strong capitalisation; its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (FY11: 15.6%; FY10: 16.9%) compares well against most large banks. Its capital quality is also strong, as core Tier 1 amounts to 100% of the bank's Tier 1 capital, and Fitch believes that this level will be maintained in the near term.

The bank's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has increased notably since FY10 (end-June 2011: 3.9%, FY10: 3%) despite aggressive write-offs during FY11. However, FBL has made structural changes in its loan origination and underwriting procedures, and Fitch believes that these, once consistently applied, should help strengthen asset quality over time. Moreover, FBL's high loan loss reserve coverage (FY11: 82.1%) - highest in its peer group - remains a strong comfort area.

FBL's proportion of low-cost current and savings account deposits ratio is below-average although slowly improving (FY11: 26.3%, FY10: 25.8%), with high-cost bulk deposits constituting around 25% of total deposits at FY11. That said, around 6.5% of the bank's total deposits were low-cost non-resident term deposits at FY11, which should help to control interest costs to some extent. Also, FBL's deposit concentration is among the lowest in its peer group (top 20 deposits as percent of total deposits: 9% in FY11) which adds stability to its funding profile.

FBL's net interest margin (NIM, end-June 2011: 3.9%, FY11: 4.1%) is the key earnings driver as its fee income has traditionally been low (FY11: 5% of operating income). However, the bank plans to increase its lending to higher-rated clients in the corporate segment, which could put pressure on its yields on advances, and, consequently, on its NIM. While low operating costs provide some comfort (FY11 cost/income ratio: 37.1%), profitability could also come under pressure from any increase in credit costs as interest-sensitive SMEs form a substantial part of FBL's advances portfolio (FY11: 29%).

An upgrade of FBL's National Long-Term rating would be linked to more diversity in the bank's income streams and in its lending portfolio, coupled with its ability to address deficiencies in areas of asset quality and funding under its new management. Consequently, this may take some time to materialise.

The rating could face downward pressure in the event of marked deterioration in FBL's asset quality, leading to a decline in its profitability and capital ratios. In this regard, Fitch is of the view that while some further deterioration is possible within the existing loan book, it should be manageable, with future downside risk mitigated by the initiatives recently implemented by new management.

FBL is based in Kerala. At Q1FY12, it had a network of 746 branches (450 in Kerala) and 816 ATMs.