(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 -

Overview

-- Following a review under our bank criteria and group methodology, we are lowering our long-and short-term ratings on Italy-based MedioCredito Centrale SpA (MedioCredito) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' and removed them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The ratings on MedioCredito reflect the 'bbb' anchor we apply to banks operating in Italy, and our view of the bank's weak business position, strong capital and earning, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The ratings also reflect our view that MedioCredito is a strategic subsidiary of Poste Italiane Group, and our opinion that there is a moderate likelihood of the bank receiving timely extraordinary support from the Italian Government if needed.

-- The negative outlook on MedioCredito mirrors that on its parent company, Poste Italiane, and our view that the deterioration in Italy's economy and banking industry could weaken the bank's asset quality and capital beyond what we anticipate in our baseline forecast.

Rating Action

On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based MedioCredito Centrale SpA (MedioCredito) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Dec. 7, 2011.

Rationale

The downgrade follows the recent review of our assessment of MedioCredito's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and the degree of support it could receive) from its parent, Italy's postal agency Poste Italiane Group (BBB+/Negative/A-2). We assess MedioCredito's SACP at 'bb+'. In addition, the ratings reflect our view that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide timely extraordinary support to MedioCredito if needed.

Our long-term rating on MedioCredito benefits from one notch of uplift over its SACP, reflecting our view the bank is a strategic subsidiary of Poste Italiane SpA. In our opinion, MedioCredito will likely use its parent brand, full ownership, and strong distribution network and customer base to sustain its new lending operations and place its own bonds on the market. As a result, the long-term rating on MedioCredito factors in our view that Poste Italiane will provide extraordinary capital, funding, and operational support in case of need. In addition, a material deterioration of MedioCredito's creditworthiness would potentially affect Poste Italiane's strong reputation in Italy.

We expect Poste Italiane to maintain full ownership of the bank and believe it will not likely sell it in the near term. We acknowledge that Poste Italiane has a good track record of setting up subsidiaries and providing full support over time, as occurred for instance with Poste Vita SpA (not rated), the life insurance business created in 1999, which became one of the largest players in the industry. At the same time, we believe MedioCredito will operate in lines of business that we view as important--albeit not integral--for the parent's strategy. Being a start-up company, we see some uncertainties about MedioCredito's business development and future strategic importance for its parent company.