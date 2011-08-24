(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 24 -
-- Standard & Poor's has revised its methodology and
assumptions for rating sovereign governments.
-- As a result, we are lowering the long-term local currency
sovereign credit rating on Macedonia to 'BB' from 'BB+' and
affirming the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating
at 'BB'.
-- In our opinion, governments are likely to have fewer
incentives to differentiate between their local and foreign
currency debt in the event of a debt restructuring, given the
increasing globalization of markets.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Macedonia's
creditworthiness could improve if it were to adequately address
some of the structural issues that constrain growth rates,
including a lack of infrastructure, unreliable energy provision,
and high unemployment rates.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
lowered its long-term local currency sovereign credit rating on
the Republic of Macedonia to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirmed its
long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating at 'BB'. We
also affirmed the 'B' short-term ratings on Macedonia. The
outlook is stable. Our transfer and convertibility assessment
for Macedonia remains 'BB+'.