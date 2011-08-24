(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

-- Standard & Poor's has revised its methodology and assumptions for rating sovereign governments.

-- As a result, we are lowering the long-term local currency sovereign credit rating on Macedonia to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirming the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating at 'BB'.

-- In our opinion, governments are likely to have fewer incentives to differentiate between their local and foreign currency debt in the event of a debt restructuring, given the increasing globalization of markets.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Macedonia's creditworthiness could improve if it were to adequately address some of the structural issues that constrain growth rates, including a lack of infrastructure, unreliable energy provision, and high unemployment rates.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term local currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Macedonia to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirmed its long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating at 'BB'. We also affirmed the 'B' short-term ratings on Macedonia. The outlook is stable. Our transfer and convertibility assessment for Macedonia remains 'BB+'.