March 05 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Dalradian European CLO II by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- We have observed improvements in the credit quality of the pool, and an increase in credit enhancement, to levels that support higher ratings on the Rev Ln Fac, A1, A2, B, C, and D notes. We have therefore raised our ratings on these notes.

-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class E notes.

-- Dalradian European CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in November 2007 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The reinvestment period for this transaction ends in November 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Dalradian European CLO II B.V.'s Rev Ln Fac and class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and take into account recent developments in the transaction.

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated Dec. 30, 2011, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed a general improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio since our last review (see "Transaction Update: Dalradian European CLO II B.V.," published on April 1, 2010). The proportion of defaulted assets (those rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') have marginally decreased, to 5.51% from 6.00%. At the same time, the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') have fallen to 10.89% from 19.62%.

Our analysis indicates that credit enhancement for all classes of notes has improved since we last reviewed the transaction. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased, and our analysis also indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories. We have also observed from the trustee report that the par value test results for all classes have improved. In our view, this supports higher ratings on the Rev Ln Fac and the class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated tranche. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

At closing, Dalradian European CLO II entered into derivative obligations to mitigate currency risks in the transaction.

We consider that the documentation for these derivatives does not fully reflect our counterparty criteria. We conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the derivatives. After conducting this cash flow analysis, we have concluded that the Rev Ln Fac and the class A1 and A2 notes are commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' our ratings on the Rev Ln Fac and the class A1 notes, and raised to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)' our rating on the class A2 notes.

In our view, our cash flow analysis and the reduction in our SDRs indicate that the credit enhancement available to the class B, C, and D notes is commensurate with higher rating levels than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' our rating on the class B notes, raised to 'BBB (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)' our rating on the class C notes, and raised to 'B (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our rating on the class D notes.

We have also affirmed our rating on the class E notes. Although our cash flow analysis indicates a higher rating level for the class E notes, we have not raised our rating from the current level, as our analysis shows the class is constrained by our largest obligor default test (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.