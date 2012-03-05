(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the current performance of Dalradian European CLO II
by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow
analyses.
-- We have observed improvements in the credit quality of the pool, and
an increase in credit enhancement, to levels that support higher ratings on
the Rev Ln Fac, A1, A2, B, C, and D notes. We have therefore raised our
ratings on these notes.
-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class E notes.
-- Dalradian European CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed
in November 2007 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade
corporate firms. The reinvestment period for this transaction ends in November
2012.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Dalradian European CLO
II B.V.'s Rev Ln Fac and class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our
rating on the class E notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance
and take into account recent developments in the transaction.
For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee
report dated Dec. 30, 2011, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have
taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our
cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
From our analysis, we have observed a general improvement in the credit
quality of the portfolio since our last review (see "Transaction Update:
Dalradian European CLO II B.V.," published on April 1, 2010). The proportion
of defaulted assets (those rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') have
marginally decreased, to 5.51% from 6.00%. At the same time, the proportion of
assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and
'CCC-') have fallen to 10.89% from 19.62%.
Our analysis indicates that credit enhancement for all classes of notes has
improved since we last reviewed the transaction. The weighted-average spread
earned on the collateral pool has increased, and our analysis also indicates
that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction
update has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default
rates (SDRs) for all rating categories. We have also observed from the trustee
report that the par value test results for all classes have improved. In our
view, this supports higher ratings on the Rev Ln Fac and the class A1, A2, B,
C, and D notes.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the
break-even default rate for each rated tranche. In our analysis, we have used
the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average
recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated
various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns,
levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and
'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.
At closing, Dalradian European CLO II entered into derivative obligations to
mitigate currency risks in the transaction.
We consider that the documentation for these derivatives does not fully
reflect our counterparty criteria. We conducted our cash flow analysis
assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the
derivatives. After conducting this cash flow analysis, we have concluded that
the Rev Ln Fac and the class A1 and A2 notes are commensurate with higher
rating levels. We have therefore raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' our
ratings on the Rev Ln Fac and the class A1 notes, and raised to 'AA+ (sf)'
from 'BBB+ (sf)' our rating on the class A2 notes.
In our view, our cash flow analysis and the reduction in our SDRs indicate
that the credit enhancement available to the class B, C, and D notes is
commensurate with higher rating levels than we previously assigned. We have
therefore raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' our rating on the class B notes,
raised to 'BBB (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)' our rating on the class C notes, and
raised to 'B (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our rating on the class D notes.
We have also affirmed our rating on the class E notes. Although our cash flow
analysis indicates a higher rating level for the class E notes, we have not
raised our rating from the current level, as our analysis shows the class is
constrained by our largest obligor default test (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,"
published on Sept. 17, 2009).
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.