(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 -
Ratings -- AVG Technologies N.V. --------------------------- 05-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: Czech Republic
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Feb-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$235 mil bank ln due 03/15/2016 B+ 03-Feb-2011