Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leone Arancio S.r.l.'s class A notes, as follows:

Class A1 (ISIN IT0004643521) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN IT0004643976) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Leone Arancio S.r.l. is an Italian RMBS transaction, which includes loans originated and serviced by ING Direct Italy. ING Direct Italy is the Italian branch of ING Direct, a wholly owned subsidiary of ING Bank NV ('A+'/Stable/'F1+').

The affirmation follows a satisfactory performance review and reflects the pool's stable performance since the transaction's close. The pool comprises 100% residential loans granted to individuals.

The transaction is still in its 18-month lock-out period, which for tax reasons prevents the issuer from paying any principal on the class A notes. For this reason, the credit enhancement (CE) on the senior notes has remained stable at 13% since closing. CE is provided by the unrated class J notes (EUR673.74m).

In addition, the transaction features a three-year revolving period, whereby principal available funds could be used to purchase subsequent pools according to specific portfolio eligibility criteria and subject to certain pool performance and portfolio composition conditions. As of the latest available investor report, no trigger had been breached. If any of the triggers are breached, all principal funds will be used to pay down the senior notes. Fitch recognises that during the revolving period the pool composition may also deteriorate. For this reason, the agency applied a more conservative approach in its analysis when assessing the probability of default in these pools.

Since closing, the pool performance and characteristics have remained in line with Fitch's initial assumption. As of the July 2011 monthly investor report, delinquencies remained negligible at 0.02% of the current outstanding balance of the pool. Amongst other triggers, a breach of the quarterly delinquency ratio set at 0.75% would prevent the purchase of new loans in the pool until the trigger is cured. A loan is classified as delinquent if at least one instalment remains unpaid. Once it reaches 12 monthly unpaid instalments the loans is classified as defaulted. The transaction has reported no defaulted loans to date.