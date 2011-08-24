(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leone Arancio S.r.l.'s class A notes, as follows:
Class A1 (ISIN IT0004643521) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2 (ISIN IT0004643976) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Leone Arancio S.r.l. is an Italian RMBS transaction, which includes loans
originated and serviced by ING Direct Italy. ING Direct Italy is the Italian
branch of ING Direct, a wholly owned subsidiary of ING Bank NV
('A+'/Stable/'F1+').
The affirmation follows a satisfactory performance review and reflects the
pool's stable performance since the transaction's close. The pool comprises 100%
residential loans granted to individuals.
The transaction is still in its 18-month lock-out period, which for tax reasons
prevents the issuer from paying any principal on the class A notes. For this
reason, the credit enhancement (CE) on the senior notes has remained stable at
13% since closing. CE is provided by the unrated class J notes (EUR673.74m).
In addition, the transaction features a three-year revolving period, whereby
principal available funds could be used to purchase subsequent pools according
to specific portfolio eligibility criteria and subject to certain pool
performance and portfolio composition conditions. As of the latest available
investor report, no trigger had been breached. If any of the triggers are
breached, all principal funds will be used to pay down the senior notes. Fitch
recognises that during the revolving period the pool composition may also
deteriorate. For this reason, the agency applied a more conservative approach in
its analysis when assessing the probability of default in these pools.
Since closing, the pool performance and characteristics have remained in line
with Fitch's initial assumption. As of the July 2011 monthly investor report,
delinquencies remained negligible at 0.02% of the current outstanding balance of
the pool. Amongst other triggers, a breach of the quarterly delinquency ratio
set at 0.75% would prevent the purchase of new loans in the pool until the
trigger is cured. A loan is classified as delinquent if at least one instalment
remains unpaid. Once it reaches 12 monthly unpaid instalments the loans is
classified as defaulted. The transaction has reported no defaulted loans to
date.