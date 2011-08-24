(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXA Bank Europe Societe de
Credit Foncier's (ABE SCF; 'A+'/Stable) outstanding EUR1.25bn Obligations
Foncieres (OF) at 'AAA'.
The affirmation follows a review of the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) in light
of the recent reassessment of the legal framework under which ABE SCF operates
and the implementation of Fitch's Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria published
in March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.
The OF's rating is based on ABE SCF's Long-term IDR of 'A+' and an updated
D-Factor of 15.1%, the combination of which continues to enable the OF to be
rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and 'AAA' when
factoring recoveries from the cover pool given a default under the covered
bonds. This is provided that the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover
assets and the covered bonds is sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress
scenarios. All else being equal, ABE SCF's OF rating can be maintained at 'AAA'
as long as ABE SCF's IDR is at least 'BBB+'. Both the rating of the covered
bonds on a PD basis and the covered bonds' rating are unaffected following the
review.
The D-Factor has been updated to 15.1% from 14.8% to reflect (i) the positive
review of the role of the French prudential authority (see "Fitch: Limited
Positive Impact of Legislative Framework for French Contractual Covered Bonds",
dated 1 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com); (ii) the complexity any derivative
adds to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer insolvency.
However, this is mitigated by the fact that ABE SCF has concluded a swap with an
external counterparty, BNP Paribas ('AA-'/'F1+'). The agency believes that
external derivative counterparties would leave covered bond investors less
vulnerable upon an assumed issuer default compared to programmes where the
hedging counterparties belong to the same banking group as the issuer. In
addition, Fitch is of the opinion that the task of replacing a swap counterparty
may be easier in the case of ABE SCF, which constitutes a separate cover assets
owning entity, compared with covered bonds issued under an integrated template.
The market standard nature of the liability swap would also facilitate
replacement, in the agency's view; (iii) the potential liquidity constraint that
could follow the default of the swap counterparty.
Fitch understands that under the SCF legislation, termination costs due to the
swap counterparty rank pari passu to payments due on the OF. In Fitch's opinion,
a replacement trigger at the loss of 'BBB+'/'F2' instead of 'BBB-'/'F3' would
constitute a mitigant against such potential liquidity constraints when the
hedging counterparties are external. As the replacement language in the
programme only requires replacement of the swap counterparty upon a loss of
'BBB-'/'F3', the agency has accounted for such additional liquidity risk in the
programme's D-Factor (see "Lehman Court Settlement Leaves Legal Conflict for
Structured Finance Derivatives; Criteria Amended", dated 14 March 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com). However, Fitch notes that the risk of large termination
payments being due to the defaulted swap counterparty by the SCF is currently
remote, as for this to occur the issuer banking group and the external swap
counterparty would both have to be insolvent at the same time. Should both
parties be downgraded below 'A'/'F1', in the absence of further mitigants, the
OF's rating may be negatively affected.
As far as protection against short term payment interruption risk is concerned,
no D-Factor adjustment is warranted for this programme. This is because the RMBS
notes constituting ABE SCF's cover pool already benefit from adequate reserves
and there is perfect matching between the payment dates of the notes and those
of the privileged liabilities.
ABE SCF is a fully-owned French subsidiary of Belgium-based AXA Bank Europe. The
cover pool consists of senior RMBS notes issued by Royal Street NV/SA, a Belgian
securitisation vehicle, through its compartment RS-2. They are backed by
residential mortgage loans originated by ABE in Belgium and are rated 'AAAsf'.