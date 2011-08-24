(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 24 - Marginally higher delinquencies and losses last month have done little to put the brakes on strong U.S. auto loan ABS performance, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Fitch does expect auto ABS performance to slow in the third quarter, which is typically the weakest time of the year, according to Senior Director Hylton Heard.

'Dealers discount existing new vehicle models while awaiting new 2012 year models to enter showrooms, which tends to drive severity higher and results in higher loss levels,' said Heard. 'That being the case, auto loan ABS remains on firm footing and will likely remain so in 2011 with little outside inteference.'

Prime 60+ days delinquencies rose to 0.50% in July, a 4% increase but in line with the level in March earlier this year. Delinquencies are 11% lower than this time last year, though the rate of improvement has leveled off in recent months.

Annualized net losses (ANL) were at 0.48% in July, within record lows recently recorded despite the 17% jump over June's level. ANL were still well below 2010's rate by 40%. The record low for this index was 0.41% recorded in June this year.

Outside of seasonal patterns, auto ABS performance continues to be supported by high used vehicle values and thus high recovery rates, and stronger loan and borrower structures/characteristics in recent vintages securitized.

Positive rating actions continued at a solid pace through July this year, with 44 upgrades issued by Fitch through July 2011, versus 30 during the same period in 2010. There have been no negative rating actions issued in 2011.

Fitch's indices track the performance of $55.4 billion worth of prime and subprime auto loan ABS issued from 110 transactions. 82% of the dollar balance outstanding is backed by prime auto loan ABS, while the remaining 18% represents subprime ABS.