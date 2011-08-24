(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 24 - Marginally higher delinquencies and losses last month have done little to put the
brakes on strong U.S. auto loan ABS performance, according to the latest index results from
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch does expect auto ABS performance to slow in the third quarter, which is
typically the weakest time of the year, according to Senior Director Hylton
Heard.
'Dealers discount existing new vehicle models while awaiting new 2012 year
models to enter showrooms, which tends to drive severity higher and results in
higher loss levels,' said Heard. 'That being the case, auto loan ABS remains on
firm footing and will likely remain so in 2011 with little outside inteference.'
Prime 60+ days delinquencies rose to 0.50% in July, a 4% increase but in line
with the level in March earlier this year. Delinquencies are 11% lower than this
time last year, though the rate of improvement has leveled off in recent months.
Annualized net losses (ANL) were at 0.48% in July, within record lows recently
recorded despite the 17% jump over June's level. ANL were still well below
2010's rate by 40%. The record low for this index was 0.41% recorded in June
this year.
Outside of seasonal patterns, auto ABS performance continues to be supported by
high used vehicle values and thus high recovery rates, and stronger loan and
borrower structures/characteristics in recent vintages securitized.
Positive rating actions continued at a solid pace through July this year, with
44 upgrades issued by Fitch through July 2011, versus 30 during the same period
in 2010. There have been no negative rating actions issued in 2011.
Fitch's indices track the performance of $55.4 billion worth of prime and
subprime auto loan ABS issued from 110 transactions. 82% of the dollar balance
outstanding is backed by prime auto loan ABS, while the remaining 18% represents
subprime ABS.