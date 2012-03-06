(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Jubilant Oil & Gas Private Limited (JOGPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned JOGPL's INR760m non-fund-based bank limits a 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect potential financial support from the Jubilant Bhartia Group (JBG) and JOGPL's strong strategic linkages with its ultimate parent - Jubilant Enpro Private Limited (JEPL, 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable).

Fitch notes low off-take risks due to a large natural gas supply deficit in India. The agency also notes that there are inherent uncertainties associated with the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including those surrounding the industry's regulatory environment in India. The company is at the exploration stage, and has earnings visibility from FY15 (financial year ending March) onwards.

Negative rating guidelines include weakening of potential support from JBG and/or a downgrade of JEPL's ratings. However, any upgrade of JEPL's ratings, along with its continued strong ties with JOGPL, will be positive for the ratings.

Incorporated in September 1997, JOGPL is one of the step-down Indian subsidiaries of JEPL. JEPL holds JBG's interests in energy businesses through its overseas subsidiary - Jubilant Energy N.V.

JOGPL has a participating interest (PI) in seven oil and gas blocks, and has entered into production sharing contracts jointly with various JV partners. The blocks where the company holds PI are Cauvery, Tripura, Mehsana, Golaghat, Manipur-I, Manipur-II and Ahmedabad (Sanand & Miroli). Mehsana and Cauvery blocks have been found non-viable, and JOGPL has requested the Indian government for relinquishment of these blocks. The exploration and appraisal work is being carried out in the remaining blocks.