March 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)(exp)' rating on Water and Sanitation Pooled Fund-Master Finance Indenture's (WSPF-MFI) proposed debt issuance of INR1,020m assigned on 20 October 2011 as the proposed debt issue is no longer expected to proceed as previously envisaged.

The issuer has proposed to replace this issue with new bonds of INR1,020m with the same credit structural features. Fitch has assigned this new bond an expected rating of 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

With the exception of pool constituent number reducing to 16 from 19, the rest of the credit features remain as before. Three municipalities namely Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Koundampalayam have been annexed to Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and one other municipality - Tiruvottiyur - has been merged with Chennai Municipal Corporation. However, the largest pool constituent - Salem - remains the same. The Chennai Municipal Corporation's credit quality provides little additional comfort to the rating.

For more details on WSPF-MFI's rating rationale, please see rating action commentary, 'India's WSPF's MFI Debt Rated at 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)(exp)', dated 20 October 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.