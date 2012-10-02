(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 - Fitch Ratings has maintained the French non-life insurance sector's outlook at stable, indicating that a majority of French non-life insurer ratings are likely to be affirmed over the next 12-24 months.

Pricing conditions and claims experience have continued showing signs of improvement, as French non-life insurers experienced recovery in their technical results in 2011-2012. No material climate events occurred during the year.

Nevertheless, volume growth continued to be weak in 2011-2012 and Fitch believes the French insurance industry is facing a number of challenges, which have been amplified by the financial crisis. The difficult economic environment has led to the emergence of low-cost offers that are more attractive to policyholders looking for less expensive and simpler insurance products.

Fitch considers the main risks to French non-life insurers' ratings in the next 12-24 months to be a return of aggressive pricing policies, which would have a negative effect on the sector's profitability, and a prolonged period of low financial returns. Should these trends materialise, this could exert negative pressure on French non-life insurers' ratings and prompt a revision of the rating outlook to negative.

